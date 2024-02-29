Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,382 in the last 365 days.

Nephros Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday March 7, 2024 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30pm ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106
International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until March 14th, 2024 at 1 (877) 344-7529 or 1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 3916556.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within medical and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x110
robert.banks@nephros.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nephros Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more