VoiceAmerica: Leading the Way in Digital Broadcasting

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoiceAmerica, the premier digital broadcast company for Live Internet Talk Radio programming, continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. Since 1999, VoiceAmerica has been at the forefront of digital radio programming, creating and distributing over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for millions of engaged listeners worldwide.

"Our network channels distribute live programs daily, reaching a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations," says a spokesperson.

VoiceAmerica's Original Show Development process ensures that new network programs are considered through a meticulous selection process. Prospective hosts interested in hosting a live internet talk radio show on VoiceAmerica are encouraged to pitch their show idea to Sandra Lynn Rogers, Network Director, at 480.553.5756 or sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com.

The initial phone interview allows VoiceAmerica to evaluate potential hosts and discuss important program details and business arrangements related to the initial 13-week series. If a show idea meets the criteria, the host will be asked to submit a Show Proposal in writing. The concept will then be reviewed by the Network, and if accepted, the host will enter a host contract with VoiceAmerica and undergo a six to eight week pre-production process for the launch of their radio show.

VoiceAmerica's 13 Week Pilot Series Overview includes an Executive Producer to oversee the show, a LIVE Professional Engineer to produce the show, show delivery on any device, iOS, Android & Kindle Apps, professional graphics, social media marketing, press release distribution, episode e-cards, professional voiceovers, toll-free numbers for guests & hosts, a custom online audio player for distributing the show, sponsorship & advertising control, unlimited bandwidth, live & pre-record options, a custom show page for the on-demand library, and unique guest pages for every guest. The show will also be syndicated to iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

For more information on how to pitch a show idea to VoiceAmerica, contact Sandra Lynn Rogers, Network Director, at 480.553.5756 or sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com.

