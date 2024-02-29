Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per share. It represents a 5% increase over the prior quarter of $0.20. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $0.84 per common share and is payable on March 25, 2024 to shareowners of record as of March 11, 2024. The annualized dividend yield is 3.04% based on a closing stock price of $27.61 on February 28, 2024.



Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 103 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

