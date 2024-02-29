Dr. K.L. Allen Named Regional Vice President, Northeast

Allen brings nearly 20 years of higher education experience to the role.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU) announced today the appointment of Dr. K.L. Allen as regional vice president of the northeast region. He will lead university operations across 12 states spanning the Eastern Seaboard from Maine to Virginia, including Washington D.C. In the role, he will guide the strategic direction of the online, nonprofit university and play an instrumental role in developing and strengthening relationships with partner organizations that expand student higher education access—especially among historically underrepresented student populations. He brings nearly two decades of experience in higher education strategic planning, policy development, and stakeholder engagement to the position.

Allen joined WGU in 2020, serving as WGU Ohio chancellor and regional director for the central region, where he led WGU Ohio to a 60 percent increase in enrollment during his tenure. Before WGU, Allen launched and led business development and veteran affairs departments and taught as an adjunct business professor. He has served on several boards and advisory committees that advocated for education and entrepreneurship, including several Chambers of Commerce in Ohio. He is a veteran of the Army National Guard.

“During his tenure as WGU Ohio chancellor and regional director for the WGU central region, K.L. championed the university’s mission of improving lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity,” said Gene Hayes, senior vice president of regional operations at WGU. “Because of his success building brand awareness with the WGU community, state government agencies, and business leaders, I’m confident that as regional vice president, K.L. will build awareness of and remove barriers to WGU’s affordable, quality higher education opportunities in the northeast.”

Allen earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice, an M.B.A. in Global Management, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership. His doctorate research focused on cultivating employee engagement, socioeconomics, and leadership. He is a proud life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“I am passionate about removing social and economic barriers to higher education so that more people can achieve those dreams that may have been deferred. I’m excited to serve in the role of regional vice president to incorporate the success we’ve had in Ohio, to an expanded reach across the northeast. I hope to be a catalyst in helping more people improve their pathways to opportunity through WGU’s unique learning model,” said Allen.

By providing competency-based, flexible, online degree programs and low, flat-rate tuition, all WGU’s students progress through their courses as soon as they demonstrate mastery. This enables them to learn while working and graduate with less debt than their peers. To learn more, visit wgu.edu.

###

About Western Governors University (WGU)

A nonprofit, online university established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU now serves more than 169,300 students nationwide and has awarded more than 350,000 degrees to nearly 315,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact.

Dulcey Antonucci Western Governors University 717-803-2034 dulcey.antonucci@wgu.edu