Risas Kids Dental Offers Advice for National Children’s Dental Health Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, Ariz. (February 20 , 2024) In recognition of National Children's Dental Health Month, Risas Dental offices wants to empower kids and parents to establish healthy dental habits. The American Dental Association’s (ADA) theme for this year’s National Children’s Dental Health Month is “Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles.” The month-long observance brings national recognition to champion the importance of good oral health for children.
The focus of Children’s Dental Health Month is to emphasize the importance of creating healthy smiles with tips such as brushing at least twice a day, remembering to clean between teeth and eating healthy foods, staying away from sugary beverages, as well as getting into see the dentist for regular check-ups every six months.
“While children’s smiles light up our lives, it’s crucial to acknowledge that even minor issues can have a significant impact on their oral and overall health,” said Dr. Elizabeth Walton, Clinical Director of Pediatrics at Risas Kids Dental. “Establishing a solid dental regimen early on lays the foundation for your children to embark on a lifelong journey toward maintaining healthy teeth, gums and tongue.”
The American Academy of Dental Practice recommends children begin seeing a dentist by their first birthday, or six months after they get their first tooth. National Children’s Dental Health Month was created by the American Dental Association in 1981 to raise awareness about the importance of oral health.
Some additional pertinent information as well as tips for children’s oral health include:
• Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among kids in the United States.
• Fluoride can help prevent tooth decay by strengthening teeth’s enamel.
• Kids as young as two or three should have their teeth flossed with their parents’ help.
• Kids as young as seven should have their first orthodontic check-up, to make sure their teeth and bite are developing properly.
• Kids can get braces if needed, once they have lost all their baby teeth and their adult teeth have come in. This is usually between the ages of eight and 14 years old.
About Risas Dental and Braces:
Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States, making it accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation. With 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas, Risas Dental and Braces is one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country. Risas Dental and Braces opened their first Risas Kids Dental in 2021 in Phoenix. The dental group was founded on the principle that proper oral health and treatment is critical to overall health, which is put to action by offering flexible, affordable, convenient and bilingual dental care. Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $10 million in free dental care.
Carolina Llamas
The focus of Children’s Dental Health Month is to emphasize the importance of creating healthy smiles with tips such as brushing at least twice a day, remembering to clean between teeth and eating healthy foods, staying away from sugary beverages, as well as getting into see the dentist for regular check-ups every six months.
“While children’s smiles light up our lives, it’s crucial to acknowledge that even minor issues can have a significant impact on their oral and overall health,” said Dr. Elizabeth Walton, Clinical Director of Pediatrics at Risas Kids Dental. “Establishing a solid dental regimen early on lays the foundation for your children to embark on a lifelong journey toward maintaining healthy teeth, gums and tongue.”
The American Academy of Dental Practice recommends children begin seeing a dentist by their first birthday, or six months after they get their first tooth. National Children’s Dental Health Month was created by the American Dental Association in 1981 to raise awareness about the importance of oral health.
Some additional pertinent information as well as tips for children’s oral health include:
• Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among kids in the United States.
• Fluoride can help prevent tooth decay by strengthening teeth’s enamel.
• Kids as young as two or three should have their teeth flossed with their parents’ help.
• Kids as young as seven should have their first orthodontic check-up, to make sure their teeth and bite are developing properly.
• Kids can get braces if needed, once they have lost all their baby teeth and their adult teeth have come in. This is usually between the ages of eight and 14 years old.
About Risas Dental and Braces:
Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States, making it accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation. With 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas, Risas Dental and Braces is one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country. Risas Dental and Braces opened their first Risas Kids Dental in 2021 in Phoenix. The dental group was founded on the principle that proper oral health and treatment is critical to overall health, which is put to action by offering flexible, affordable, convenient and bilingual dental care. Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $10 million in free dental care.
Carolina Llamas
10 to 1 Public Relations
email us here