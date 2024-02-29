Verita Announces Two Strategic Hires

The growing MGU expands its team with the addition of leading talent

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verita (Verita CSG, Inc.), a visionary Managing General Underwriting (MGU) company, announced today that Victor Sordillo and Glen O’Connor have joined the organization. Sordillo will be serving as Director of Risk Advisory Services, with O’Connor serving as Deputy Director of Risk Advisory Services.



Sordillo brings more than 40 years of industry experience, providing risk engineering services to residential, commercial, and industrial accounts. He has held multiple global leadership positions at three major international insurance organizations, in addition to experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Sordillo is a Tufts University graduate, where he studied structural engineering. He is a registered Professional Civil and Fire Protection Engineer and a Certified Safety Professional.

Currently Sordillo serves on the Board of Directors of Tevogen Bio Holdings, and NJ Manufacturing Extension Program. He has been a guest speaker at various industry events including the AICPA, ASSP and ASCE. He has been published on several safety related topics.

O’Connor brings more than 20 years of experience in Risk Control to his new position at Verita. Previously, he has worked with three global insurance carriers, in addition to private industry (big box retailer). Throughout his career, O’Connor has primarily serviced large accounts, and has a tremendous understanding of recognizing organizational loss exposures and providing client specific risk mitigation solutions. Glen graduated from Stonybrook University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. His professional certifications include ASP, ARM, OSHA 30-Hour Construction, and most recently, he was certified by MOAB in de-escalation best practices due to violent crime activity trends. O’Connor has deep industry experience in Real Estate, Hospitality and Retail.

Sordillo, Director of Risk Advisory Services, Verita, commented: “I am honored to join the Verita team of high performing professionals dedicated to bringing innovation to the insurance industry. Together we will provide greater service and improve efficiencies of our industry. At Verita, we are creating the future of risk identification while customizing solutions to mitigate losses. This involves harnessing advanced technology overlapped with human behavior analysis and the environment to protect people and property.”

O’Connor, Deputy Director of Risk Advisory Services, Verita, added: “I am truly excited to be working with Verita. The collaborative and innovative working environment pushes me to utilize my expertise to create “next generation” safety resources and services to provide value-add to our clients, while also contributing to the team’s success.”

Edward Chiang, President & CEO, Verita, closed with the following: “Risk Advisory Services is of critical importance to our insureds and is a crucial component of Verita’s specialized insurance solutions. The addition of Vic Sordillo and Glen O'Connor is one of many important steps that underpins Verita’s commitment to building industry-leading Risk Advisory Services.”

To learn more, please visit: www.veritainc.com

About Verita

Verita CSG, Inc. (d/b/a Verita CSG Insurance Services, Inc. in the States of California and New York) (“Verita”) is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verita underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verita is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verita receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners in connection with its sale of insurance to you.

Verita is a WTW company.

