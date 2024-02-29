Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights



Revenue grows 35% year-over-year to $525.0 million

Calculated billings grows 27% year-over-year to $627.6 million

Deferred revenue grows 35% year-over-year to $1,502.2 million

GAAP net loss of $28.5 million compared to GAAP net loss of $57.5 million on a year-over-year basis

Non-GAAP net income of $121.1 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $57.6 million on a year-over-year basis



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024.

"We delivered strong Q2 results, with billings, revenue and operating profit all coming in above our guidance as customer interest in the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform remains high," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “An increasing number of customers are realizing the shortcomings of traditional firewall-based security and are engaging with us to transform their legacy security to Zero Trust architecture".

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $525.0 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

$525.0 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year. Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $45.5 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $65.2 million, or 17% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $103.2 million, or 20% of revenue, compared to $48.8 million, or 13% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP loss from operations was $45.5 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $65.2 million, or 17% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $103.2 million, or 20% of revenue, compared to $48.8 million, or 13% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $28.5 million, compared to $57.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $121.1 million, compared to $57.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $28.5 million, compared to $57.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $121.1 million, compared to $57.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.19, compared to $0.40 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.76, compared to $0.37 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.19, compared to $0.40 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.76, compared to $0.37 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Cash flows: Cash provided by operations was $142.1 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $89.5 million, or 23% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $100.8 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to $62.8 million, or 16% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash provided by operations was $142.1 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $89.5 million, or 23% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $100.8 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to $62.8 million, or 16% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Deferred revenue: $1,502.2 million as of January 31, 2024, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

$1,502.2 million as of January 31, 2024, an increase of 35% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $2,459.8 million as of January 31, 2024, an increase of $359.6 million from July 31, 2023.



Recent Business Highlights

Introduced Zscaler Zero Trust SASE, the industry’s first single-vendor SASE solution built on Zero Trust. This solution pairs Zscaler’s leading SSE with our new Zero Trust SD-WAN, which eliminates the security risks, costs, and complexity of traditional SD-WAN.

Announced the availability of Business Insights, a new addition to Zscaler’s enhanced Business Analytics portfolio, which enables IT leaders to improve the employee experience, reduce cyber risk, and optimize SaaS spend and office utilization, all with their current Zscaler deployment.

Positioned as the only leader in the calendar Q4 2023 Forrester Wave for SaaS Security Posture Management. Additionally, Zscaler received the highest scores possible across 12 criteria including Data Protection, Scale, and Shadow-IT detection.

Appointed Steve McMahon as Chief Customer Success Officer to scale Zscaler’s customer success organization, optimize the customer engagement model, and exceed the expectations of our global customers.

Released the findings of the 2023 ThreatLabz State of Encrypted Attacks Report, which revealed that 86% of all cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks, are delivered over encrypted channels.

For the second year in a row, named to Built In’s annual Best Places to Work list. This year, in addition to being named as a U.S. Best Large Place to Work, Zscaler was also recognized as a Best Place to Work and a Best Large Place to Work in five cities across the country.



Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect:

Revenue of $534 million to $536 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $98 million to $100 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.64 to $0.65, assuming approximately 161 million fully diluted shares outstanding



For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect:

Revenue of approximately $2.118 billion to $2.122 billion

Calculated billings of $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion

Non-GAAP income from operations of $395 million to $400 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $2.73 to $2.77, assuming approximately 161 million fully diluted shares outstanding

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

In August 2023, we completed an assessment of the useful lives of our servers and networking equipment, which resulted in an extension of their useful lives from four to five years. This change was effective beginning in fiscal year 2024. Based on the carrying amount of these assets as of July 31, 2023, the impact for each of the three and six months ended January 31, 2024 was approximate a 60 basis point, benefit to our gross margin.

Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of debt issuance costs, and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We have not reconciled our expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future results. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 524,999 $ 387,598 $ 1,021,702 $ 743,146 Cost of revenue(1) (2) 117,199 87,604 228,593 164,301 Gross profit 407,800 299,994 793,109 578,845 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) (2) 276,481 235,945 543,592 464,781 Research and development(1) (2) 122,181 85,765 235,720 160,711 General and administrative(1) 54,595 43,522 105,311 87,678 Total operating expenses 453,257 365,232 884,623 713,170 Loss from operations (45,457 ) (65,238 ) (91,514 ) (134,325 ) Interest income 28,385 12,669 54,327 20,534 Interest expense(3) (3,605 ) (1,333 ) (6,764 ) (2,664 ) Other income (expense), net 172 141 (1,040 ) (722 ) Loss before income taxes (20,505 ) (53,761 ) (44,991 ) (117,177 ) Provision for income taxes(4) 7,964 3,692 16,961 8,438 Net loss $ (28,469 ) $ (57,453 ) $ (61,952 ) $ (125,615 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 148,951 144,511 148,287 144,001

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue $ 13,434 $ 9,595 $ 26,389 $ 18,256 Sales and marketing 65,855 55,213 124,523 110,682 Research and development 44,120 29,380 85,163 54,613 General and administrative 22,127 17,330 42,190 36,603 Total $ 145,536 $ 111,518 $ 278,265 $ 220,154

(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue $ 2,717 $ 2,175 $ 5,434 $ 4,114 Sales and marketing 226 178 452 356 Research and development 140 198 233 633 Total $ 3,083 $ 2,551 $ 6,119 $ 5,103





(3)Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: $ 978 $ 973 $ 1,955 $ 1,945





(4)Includes tax expense associated with the integration of a business acquisition as follows: $ — $ — $ 3,259 $ —













ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, July 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,438,586 $ 1,262,206 Short-term investments 1,021,218 838,026 Accounts receivable, net 479,611 582,636 Deferred contract acquisition costs 125,591 115,827 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,702 91,619 Total current assets 3,142,708 2,890,314 Property and equipment, net 294,495 242,355 Operating lease right-of-use assets 87,804 70,671 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 255,883 259,407 Acquired intangible assets, net 22,540 25,859 Goodwill 92,415 89,192 Other noncurrent assets 38,381 30,519 Total assets $ 3,934,226 $ 3,608,317 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,137 $ 18,481 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,217 64,975 Accrued compensation 137,362 136,800 Deferred revenue 1,316,416 1,281,143 Operating lease liabilities 44,773 34,469 Total current liabilities 1,583,905 1,535,868 Convertible senior notes, net 1,141,011 1,134,159 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 185,759 158,533 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 47,906 41,917 Other noncurrent liabilities 16,789 12,728 Total liabilities 2,975,370 2,883,205 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 150 147 Additional paid-in capital 2,114,041 1,816,915 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,009 ) (1,576 ) Accumulated deficit (1,152,326 ) (1,090,374 ) Total stockholders’ equity 958,856 725,112 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,934,226 $ 3,608,317









ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (61,952 ) $ (125,615 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 29,361 25,241 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 6,119 5,103 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 61,504 46,053 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,955 1,945 Non-cash operating lease costs 21,633 14,988 Stock-based compensation expense 269,570 214,911 Accretion of investments purchased at a discount (9,582 ) (1,433 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on hedging transactions 2,841 (696 ) Deferred income taxes (1,437 ) 9 Other 1,403 (784 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations Accounts receivable 102,374 40,800 Deferred contract acquisition costs (67,744 ) (64,202 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets 2,660 (7,800 ) Accounts payable (2,412 ) 5,228 Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities 6,020 5,899 Accrued compensation 562 (17,651 ) Deferred revenue 62,477 90,862 Operating lease liabilities (22,477 ) (14,920 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 402,875 217,938 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (59,553 ) (43,883 ) Capitalized internal-use software (17,816 ) (15,623 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,377 ) — Purchase of strategic investments (2,000 ) (1,200 ) Purchases of short-term investments (761,796 ) (513,743 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 594,687 586,801 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 2,105 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (248,750 ) 12,352 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 3,848 2,104 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 18,407 11,410 Other — (2 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 22,255 13,512 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 176,380 243,802 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,262,206 1,013,210 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,438,586 $ 1,257,012









ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 524,999 $ 387,598 $ 1,021,702 $ 743,146 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 407,800 $ 299,994 $ 793,109 $ 578,845 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 13,434 9,595 26,389 18,256 Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,717 2,175 5,434 4,114 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 423,951 $ 311,764 $ 824,932 $ 601,215 GAAP gross margin 78 % 77 % 78 % 78 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 80 % 81 % 81 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin GAAP loss from operations $ (45,457 ) $ (65,238 ) $ (91,514 ) $ (134,325 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 145,536 111,518 278,265 220,154 Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 3,083 2,551 6,119 5,103 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 103,162 $ 48,831 $ 192,870 $ 90,932 GAAP operating margin (9 )% (17 )% (9 )% (18 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 20 % 13 % 19 % 12 %









ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted GAAP net loss $ (28,469 ) $ (57,453 ) $ (61,952 ) $ (125,615 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 145,536 111,518 278,265 220,154 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 3,083 2,551 6,119 5,103 Amortization of debt issuance costs 978 973 1,955 1,945 Provision for income taxes(1) — — 3,259 — Non-GAAP net income $ 121,128 $ 57,589 $ 227,646 $ 101,587 Add: Non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes 359 360 718 719 Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 121,487 $ 57,949 $ 228,364 $ 102,306 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.87 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 0.91 0.72 1.75 1.42 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.03 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Provision for income taxes(1) — — 0.02 — Non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes — — — — Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share(2) 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.07 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.37 $ 1.44 $ 0.66 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted 148,951 144,511 148,287 144,001 Add: Outstanding equity incentive awards 4,670 2,605 4,226 3,229 Add: Convertible senior notes 7,626 7,626 7,626 7,626 Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions(3) (2,093 ) — (1,254 ) — Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 159,154 154,742 158,885 154,856

___________

(1) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for purposes of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP provision for income taxes represents primarily the effects of stock-based compensation expense and income tax effects associated with business acquisitions. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented. In the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023, we recognized a tax expense of $3.3 million associated with the integration of a business acquisition.

(2) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differs from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share, and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.

(3) We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes, and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.









ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculated Billings Revenue $ 524,999 $ 387,598 $ 1,021,702 $ 743,146 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 1,502,175 1,111,880 1,502,175 1,111,880 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (1,399,544 ) (1,005,713 ) (1,439,676 ) (1,021,123 ) Calculated billings $ 627,630 $ 493,765 $ 1,084,201 $ 833,903 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 142,069 $ 89,481 $ 402,875 $ 217,938 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (30,894 ) (18,681 ) (59,553 ) (43,883 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (10,387 ) (7,982 ) (17,816 ) (15,623 ) Free cash flow $ 100,788 $ 62,818 $ 325,506 $ 158,432 Free Cash Flow Margin Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue 27 % 23 % 39 % 29 % Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue (6 )% (5 )% (6 )% (6 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin 19 % 16 % 32 % 21 %









ZSCALER, INC.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets from business acquisitions is excluded because it is considered by management to be outside of our core business operating performance. Amortization of debt issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. We estimate the tax effect of these items on our non-GAAP results and may adjust our GAAP provision for income taxes, if such effects have a material impact to our non-GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and the tax effects of these items on our non-GAAP net income, if such effects have a material impact. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the non-GAAP interest expense divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.

Calculated Billings. We define calculated billings as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services for our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.