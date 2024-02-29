Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,460 in the last 365 days.

AvePoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Full year SaaS revenue of $161.0 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth
Full year Total revenue of $271.8 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth
Total ARR of $264.5 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth, 24% adjusted for FX

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. 

“Our fourth quarter results were an outstanding close to our strongest year yet as a public company,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “The strength and differentiation of our platform offering, coupled with the continued customer demand to manage and protect critical data, reduce costs and improve productivity, enabled us to meaningfully outperform our financial guidance, as well as show substantial cash flow generation and improvement across key customer metrics. Looking ahead, our ability to secure and manage organizations’ rapidly expanding data estates leaves us well positioned to drive businesses’ generative AI adoption in 2024 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $74.6 million, up 17% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $45.3 million, up 37% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $55.0 million, compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.1 million, compared to $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.2%, compared to 72.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $0.9 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(8.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $10.3 million, compared to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $271.8 million, up 17% from the full year 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $161.0 million, up 37% from the full year 2022.

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $194.4 million, compared to $166.1 million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.5 million, compared to $169.3 million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0%, compared to 72.9% for the full year 2022.

  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(15.4) million, compared to $(41.1) million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(2.9) million for the full year 2022.

  • Cash and short-term investments: $226.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

  • Cash from operations: for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company generated $34.7 million of cash from operations, compared to $(0.8) million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

  • ARR as of December 31, 2023 was $264.5 million, up 23% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 24%.

  • Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 109%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 86%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 108%.

  • Announced the launch of AvePoint Opus, our AI-powered information lifecycle management solution, to enable organizations to manage information and ensure compliance, optimize cloud storage, and streamline processes.

  • Continued our focus on accelerating the adoption of generative AI around the globe, including signing an agreement on February 28, 2024 to invest in a new growth equity fund, A3Ventures, which will pursue B2B software companies that are ready for the global stage, including those that accelerate innovation in areas complementing AvePoint’s technology portfolio and building on the Company’s cloud platform.

  • Launched AvePoint AI, our program integrating AI across all aspects of our Company – from our products and services to our own business and operations. In addition, the program will include the opening of an AI Industry lab in partnership with the Economic Development Board of Singapore and other institutes of higher learning.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of $71.4 million to $73.4 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.3 million to $4.3 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total ARR of $314.7 million to $320.7 million, or year-over-year growth of 20% at the midpoint.
  • Total revenues of $308.6 million to $316.6 million, or year-over-year growth of 15% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $27.4 million to $30.4 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, February 29, 2024, to review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 5410286. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact
AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact
AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com  
(201) 201-8143

AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue:                                
SaaS   $ 45,260     $ 33,049     $ 160,961     $ 117,180  
Term license and support     12,270       14,713       52,744       57,214  
Services     13,788       12,052       44,795       41,283  
Maintenance     3,306       3,794       13,325       16,662  
Total revenue     74,624       63,608       271,825       232,339  
Cost of revenue:                                
SaaS     9,338       8,379       35,924       27,313  
Term license and support     505       406       1,946       2,006  
Services     9,576       9,833       38,807       36,037  
Maintenance     199       172       783       920  
Total cost of revenue     19,618       18,790       77,460       66,276  
Gross profit     55,006       44,818       194,365       166,063  
Operating expenses:                                
Sales and marketing     29,127       28,636       112,105       110,638  
General and administrative     15,592       16,721       61,271       65,132  
Research and development     9,409       7,509       36,340       31,359  
Total operating expenses     54,128       52,866       209,716       207,129  
Income (loss) from operations     878       (8,048 )     (15,351 )     (41,066 )
Other (expense) income, net     (1,687 )     1,340       (3,263 )     7,416  
Loss before income taxes     (809 )     (6,708 )     (18,614 )     (33,650 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (5,245 )     4,939       2,887       5,038  
Net income (loss)   $ 4,436     $ (11,647 )   $ (21,501 )   $ (38,688 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     (167 )     (1,072 )     (224 )     (2,942 )
Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc.   $ 4,269     $ (12,719 )   $ (21,725 )   $ (41,630 )
Net loss available to common shareholders   $ 4,269     $ (12,719 )   $ (21,725 )   $ (41,630 )
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.02     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.23 )
Diluted   $ 0.02     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.23 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     181,152       181,795       182,257       181,957  
Diluted     198,570       181,795       182,257       181,957  

 AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 223,162     $ 227,188  
Short-term investments     3,721       2,620  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $926 and $725, respectively     85,877       66,474  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     12,824       10,013  
Total current assets     325,584       306,295  
Property and equipment, net     5,118       5,537  
Goodwill     19,156       18,904  
Intangible assets, net     10,546       11,079  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     13,908       15,855  
Deferred contract costs     54,675       48,553  
Other assets     13,595       9,310  
Total assets   $ 442,582     $ 415,533  
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,384     $ 1,519  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     53,766       47,784  
Current portion of deferred revenue     121,515       93,405  
Total current liabilities     176,665       142,708  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     9,383       11,348  
Long-term portion of deferred revenue     7,741       8,085  
Earn-out shares liabilities     18,346       6,631  
Other liabilities     5,603       3,607  
Total liabilities     217,738       172,379  
Commitments and contingencies                
Mezzanine equity                
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     6,038       14,007  
Total mezzanine equity     6,038       14,007  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 184,652 and 185,278 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively     18       19  
Additional paid-in capital     667,881       665,715  
Treasury stock           (21,666 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3,196       2,006  
Accumulated deficit     (460,496 )     (416,927 )
Noncontrolling interest     8,207        
Total stockholders’ equity     218,806       229,147  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity   $ 442,582     $ 415,533  

AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Year Ended  
    December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Operating activities                
Net loss   $ (21,501 )   $ (38,688 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     4,687       3,494  
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense     6,234       5,945  
Foreign currency remeasurement loss           835  
Stock-based compensation     36,048       37,218  
Deferred income taxes     (864 )     3,701  
Other     1,068       (607
Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities     11,454       (4,402 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (19,448 )     (14,388 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (2,773 )     (2,108 )
Deferred contract costs and other assets     (7,687 )     (9,596 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities     609       (2,553 )
Deferred revenue     26,867       20,375  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     34,694       (774 )
Investing activities                
Maturities of investments     2,620       183,554  
Purchases of investments     (3,497 )     (180,969 )
Cash paid in business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (18,572 )
Capitalization of internal-use software     (1,434 )     (1,612 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (2,087 )     (3,853 )
Investment in notes     (1,250 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (5,648 )     (21,452 )
Financing activities                
Repurchase of common stock     (39,036 )     (19,927 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     5,569       2,818  
Repayments of finance leases     (64 )     (39 )
Payments of debt issuance costs     (136 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (33,667 )     (17,148 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash     595       (1,655 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (4,026 )     (41,029 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     227,188       268,217  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 223,162     $ 227,188  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Income taxes paid   $ 6,112     $ 3,320  
Contingent consideration in business combinations   $     $ 5,635  
Common stock issued in business combination   $     $ 1,517  
Loan to certain acquiree shareholders   $     $ 235  

AvePoint, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Non-GAAP operating income                                
GAAP operating loss   $ 878     $ (8,048 )   $ (15,351 )   $ (41,066 )
Stock-based compensation expense     9,073       8,931       36,048       37,218  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     350       527       1,456       955  
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   $ 10,301     $ 1,410     $ 22,153     $ (2,893 )
Non-GAAP operating margin     13.8 %     2.2 %     8.1 %     -1.2 %
                                 
                                 
                                 
Non-GAAP gross profit                                
GAAP gross profit   $ 55,006     $ 44,818     $ 194,365     $ 166,063  
Stock-based compensation expense     869       692       3,161       2,640  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     239       393       964       617  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 56,114     $ 45,903     $ 198,490     $ 169,320  
Non-GAAP gross margin     75.2 %     72.2 %     73.0 %     72.9 %
                                 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing                                
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 29,127     $ 28,636     $ 112,105     $ 110,638  
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,251 )     (2,688 )     (9,518 )     (11,393 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (111 )     (134 )     (492 )     (338 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 26,765     $ 25,814     $ 102,095     $ 98,907  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue     35.9 %     40.6 %     37.6 %     42.6 %
                                 
Non-GAAP general and administrative                                
GAAP general and administrative   $ 15,592     $ 16,721     $ 61,271     $ 65,132  
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,787 )     (4,573 )     (19,338 )     (19,398 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 10,805     $ 12,148     $ 41,933     $ 45,734  
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue     14.5 %     19.1 %     15.4 %     19.7 %
                                 
Non-GAAP research and development                                
GAAP research and development   $ 9,409     $ 7,509     $ 36,340     $ 31,359  
Stock-based compensation expense     (1,166 )     (978 )     (4,031 )     (3,787 )
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 8,243     $ 6,531     $ 32,309     $ 27,572  
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue     11.0 %     10.3 %     11.9 %     11.9 %


Primary Logo

You just read:

AvePoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more