St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001493
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: February 28, 2024, at 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug
ACCUSED: Blaze Graham-Cochran
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Railroad St, in the town of St. Johnsbury. While speaking with the operator, Blaze Graham-Cochran (21) of Glover, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Graham-Cochran was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI- Drug. Graham-Cochran was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to being released to a sober adult. Graham-Cochran was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to address the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 6, 2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes