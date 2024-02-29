Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001493

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: February 28, 2024, at 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

 

ACCUSED: Blaze Graham-Cochran                           

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Railroad St, in the town of St. Johnsbury. While speaking with the operator, Blaze Graham-Cochran (21) of Glover, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Graham-Cochran was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI- Drug. Graham-Cochran was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to being released to a sober adult. Graham-Cochran was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to address the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 6, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

