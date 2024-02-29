SB1026 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-02-29

WISCONSIN, February 29 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 13.94 (1) (zm), 15.448, 20.835 (2) (bm), 41.152, 71.07 (5f), 71.07 (5h), 71.10 (4) (fs), 71.10 (4) (ft), 71.28 (5f), 71.28 (5h), 71.30 (3) (epr), 71.30 (3) (eps), 71.47 (5f), 71.47 (5h), 71.49 (1) (epr) and 71.49 (1) (eps) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a tax credit for expenses related to film production services and for capital investments made by a film production company, making an appropriation, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)