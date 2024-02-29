Submit Release
VANTAGE® TO EXHIBIT AT IN-COSMETICS GLOBAL

Vantage will participate at in-cosmetics global in Paris, France on April 16-18, 2024. Representatives from the business will be available at Stand 1G80 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Convention Center.

Deerfield, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage, a global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations for skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics, will present two new ingredients and introduce a set of 17 new formulation prototypes at in-cosmetics global, the leading industry tradeshow for personal care ingredients, at (Stand 1G80) in Paris, France (Stand 1G80), April 16-18, 2024.

“This year, Vantage delivers a compelling showcase of high-performance and sustainable solutions by integrating marketing intel and technical expertise,” says Beto Pino, newly appointed Vice President Technical Marketing & Innovation, Personal Care. “By understanding and anticipating the needs of the end user, we have created 17 new formulations aimed to accelerate our customers’ innovation pipelines, positioning ourselves as a partner within the personal care value chain.”

Recognizing the preferences and challenges of each generation from Gen Alpha to Boomers, the concept entitled “Vantage, Your Life Choice” illustrates how personal care accompanies consumers through their life journey to fulfill their needs and aspirations. The 17 new formulations include skin care, hair care, color cosmetics and multifunctional prototypes and are positioned to address the diverse skin care and beauty needs of each generation. They incorporate Vantage solutions that support trends for conscious consumerism and responsible sourcing as well as enable more sustainable formulation development and energy consumption.

Vantage will also introduce two innovations aimed at enhancing formulation performance:
CURAZELIC® 44 is a novel form of solubilized azelaic acid to help improve performance in face cleansers and clear formulations.
METAUPON® EZ AMIBIO, the latest sulfate-free, liquid surfactant system has been developed for its versatility and compatibility with a broad range of rinse-off systems.

About Vantage Personal Care
Vantage Personal Care is a supplier of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients. An agile provider of forward-looking solutions that delight our customers through a responsible portfolio of naturally derived products, Vantage Personal Care focuses on skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Vantage Personal Care serves its customers with formulation troubleshooting, new product development, alternative sourcing solutions and on being the fastest developer of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems and natural oils. Vantage Personal Care is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Learn more at: www.vantagepersonalcare.com


Louise Adhikari
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
+1 312 863 0798
louise.adhikari@vantagegrp.com

