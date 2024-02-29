Submit Release
Fire & Fire History Mini-Symposium

The NAFSE Fire & Fire History Working Group held its first mini-symposium on Wednesday, February 28th at 12:00 PM EST to bring together fire researchers from the region to share their work, knowledge, and passion.

Our speakers covered a range of historical fire regime topics from the New Jersey pine barrens to the woods of Maine, including:

- Mary Ellen Lepionka on Indigenous fire use in the coastal Northeast.

- Inga La Puma on the role of fires in the barrens and more broadly.

- Michael Stambaugh on some new tree-ring fire histories in Maine.

To learn more about the NAFSE Fire & Fire History Working Group please click the button below:

