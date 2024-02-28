DLNR News Release – INPUT SOUGHT ON FOREST STEWARDSHIP PROGRAM RULES, Feb. 28, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

INPUT SOUGHT ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO FOREST STEWARDSHIP PROGRAM RULES

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to rules establishing forest stewardship.

The state of Hawaiʻi Forest Stewardship Program (FSP) provides technical advice as well as financial assistance on a cost-share basis, so that private landowners can more effectively manage, protect, and restore important natural resources on their properties.

DOFAW is inviting community comments on the proposed amendments to Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) chapter 13-109, “Rules for Establishing Forest Stewardship” to implement Chapter 195F, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS), and will conduct a public hearing at 5:30pm on March 13, 2024, at the Kalanimoku Building located at 1151 Punchbowl St. Room 132, Honolulu, HI 96813.

The proposed rule changes will:

allow long-term leaseholders (10 years minimum) to participate in the program,

increase state cost-share support for the development of Forest Stewardship Program management plans on private lands from 50% to 75%,

allow lands managed for non-timber forest products to qualify for the program,

allow financial support for portions of management plan implementation, and

modernize eligibility criteria related to native forest management so that a broader set of landowners can participate in the program.

The proposed amendments will also allow greater flexibility for FSP applicants to match state FSP cost-share support with non-state financial assistance programs (e.g., federal, county, and/or private programs). Additional amendments include changes to the duties of the Forest Stewardship Advisory Committee, clarification on applicant eligibility requirements and the approval process for landowners, and modifications to eligible forest management practices.

Interested parties can provide their comments through an input form on the website, via email to [email protected], or via mail at: Division of Forestry and Wildlife Attn: Forest Stewardship Program, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813. Comments must be received or postmarked no later than March 29, 2024.

Testimony may also be provided in person during the public hearing on March 13. Parking will be available at the Frank Fasi Municipal Parking Lot. Attendees may also join the meeting remotely and testify online or via telephone. If you do not receive an email with a Zoom link, please email [email protected] for assistance. It’s requested that you register to testify at least one hour before the hearing to ensure that you receive the Zoom link on time.

