National College Resources Foundation Hosts 21st Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ in Nation’s Capital
Event provides students with unprecedented educational resources, access to college and millions in scholarships!
This expo is not just about education; it's about empowerment and breaking barriers for the students we serve.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation is proud to announce the 21st Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington, DC 20001, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can meet with a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships!
High school seniors, juniors, college transfer students, and adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are encouraged to attend. Additionally, in promoting a college-going culture, NCRF also welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to connecting with college recruiters, students can attend informative seminars and workshops, including: How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HCBU? 411 for the Student Athlete, How to Start a Business, and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community. Attendees are also welcome to stay for a celebratory After Show with a scholarship presentation, celebrity guests and a dance-off for cash and prizes from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“It's especially meaningful to be in our Nation’s capital to mark the essential work we do as Black History Month draws to a close. This expo is not just about education; it's about empowerment and breaking barriers for the students we serve,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.
Presented by National College Resources Foundation, this year’s expo is sponsored by Active Minds, America’s Navy, Army ROTC, Foundation Clothing Co., HP, University of La Verne, and Wells Fargo.
For tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
College Students FREE with ID.
NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
About the Black College Expo™
Now in its 25th year, Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
