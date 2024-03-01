Dean R. LeBoeuf Recognized For 25 Years of AV Preeminent Martindale-Hubbell Rating
Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney celebrate and reflect on LeBoeuf’s dedication to excellence.TA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney is proud to announce that Senior Partner Dean R. LeBoeuf has been recognized for 25 years of receiving the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest lawyer rating available based on a thorough, secure peer-review survey. This prestigious distinction reflects LeBoeuf’s unwavering commitment to legal excellence, ethical standards, and client service throughout his distinguished career.
LeBoeuf focuses his practice on complex civil litigation involving personal injury and wrongful death matters. He has a long history of success in representing clients who have been injured due to negligence, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse and neglect. He has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including Florida Super Lawyer for Plaintiff Personal Injury and Best Lawyers 2023 Plaintiff’s “Lawyer of the Year” in Tallahassee for Medical Malpractice Law.
In addition to his legal expertise, LeBoeuf is a respected author and lecturer. He has authored numerous articles for the Florida Bar and has lectured extensively on civil litigation and trial practice. LeBoeuf is also actively involved in his community. He has served on the boards of several organizations, including Bond Community Health Center and the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.
LeBoeuf’s 25-year AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell is a testament to his dedication, skill, and integrity. Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney are honored to have him as a part of the firm and congratulate him on this significant achievement.
About the Company:
Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. provides professional legal assistance for personal injury, criminal defense, and wrongful death claims. With over 100 years of combined experience under their belts, Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney’s team of attorneys are dedicated to providing the best possible legal representation for various legal matters throughout Florida. Their civil team handles cases involving almost all types of serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, including car accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home injury claims, negligent security claims, and defective product injuries. Their criminal defense team represents individuals charged with a wide variety of crimes in counties all over the region of Florida. Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney also assist clients in serious employment-related claims, including all types of discrimination, wrongful termination, FMLA claims, sexual harassment, retaliation, and whistleblower claims.
