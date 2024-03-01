High School Musicians Have Three Weeks to Enter the 2024 Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge
Thousands of dollars plus a new Conn Selmer Saxophone Are Awarded Each Year in the Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge
Whenever I enter a contest or audition, I learn something new. I encourage all high school musicians to enter this contest and learn more about Gerry and his music.”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation announced the deadline to enter the 2024 “Gerry Mulligan Jazz Challenge” is now three weeks away. This year, high school musicians are being asked to learn the music to one of Gerry's most famous tunes, "Line for Lyons", and upload their performance onto YouTube. Details can be found at www.gerrymulligan.org. In addition to lead sheets for students, there will also be charts (for every instrument) and an educational video available for teachers – for free. The contest deadline is March 22. Winners will be announced on April 1 in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month and Gerry’s birthday (April 6).
— Austin Falvey
Foundation Board Member and Music Professor Ted Hogarth explains that the melody and chords are provided so high school musicians can learn the melody and perform the song regardless of what instrument they play.
Past Grand-Prize Winner Austin Falvey, who won a new Conn Selmer saxophone two years ago, says the contest is a one-of-a kind opportunity. "Whenever I enter a contest or audition, I learn something new. I encourage all high school musicians to enter this contest and learn more about Gerry's music." Falvey won the baritone saxophone two years ago when he was attending high school in Wake Forrest, North Carolina. He is now studying music at Suny Purchase in New York and playing professional gigs throughout the New York metro area. He says he is never without the saxophone he won.
While Gerry Mulligan popularized the use of the baritone saxophone as a solo instrument, students can submit “Line for Lyons” on the instrument of their choice. High school musicians must upload their recorded video on YouTube and share the link in their entry form at www.gerrymulligan.org. A team of professional musicians will judge high school musicians on sound, technique, intonation and presentation.
Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation says, “This is an exciting time of year for the Foundation because we can introduce a new audience to Gerry’s music. He would be so pleased.” And while Gerry has adoring admirers worldwide, some of his most famous were Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts who credits Gerry for becoming a musician and Former President Bill Clinton, who said, “No one ever played the horn like he did, and no one ever will.”
The Grand Prize of a Selmer Saxophone - Gerry’s favorite instrument - will be awarded for the best entry. Thousands of dollars in grants will also be awarded to first and second-place winners.
About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education, free music to young musicians in need, to donate musical instruments to inner city schools, and perpetuate Gerry’s music. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest of jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.
Conn Selmer is the leading manufacturer and distributor of musical instruments for students, amateur, and professional use. With a tradition of innovation and superior musical performance, their brands have earned a legacy of respect unparalleled by any other builders.
