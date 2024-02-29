Kevin Greene takes the helm at CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions

The MLS industry’s big buzz this week is CoreLogic announcement that 20-year real estate industry veteran Kevin Greene will head up its Real Estate Solutions Division as Executive, General Manager. It has been great to watch Kevin’s success at CoreLogic, and I look forward to watching him lead one of the largest real estate technology and data companies on the planet. CoreLogic has multiple products that serve more than a million professionals. It’s a big job.

The news came as MLS leaders gathered in the desert in Scottsdale, Arizona, for CoreLogic’s Clareity24 Workshop – an invitation-only event that’s a perennial sellout. The timing was perfect as Kevin took the stage as the event’s MC, overseeing two days packed with content you can only get at a Clareity event.

Known for his hard work and exceptional leadership skills, Greene has a consistent track record of delivering innovative and secure solutions to clients during his tenure in CoreLogic's Real Estate Solutions Division.

Greene will architect the product strategy, go-to-market vision, and lead the organization to deliver outstanding customer service in his new role. He will continue to lead client relationships, deepening CoreLogic's commitment to MLSs that serve some 1.5 million real estate agents in North America.

Industry Veteran will Oversee Vision + Strategy for Real Estate Solutions Division

IRVINE, Calif., February 26, 2024 — CoreLogic®, a leading global provider of property data and analytics, has announced the promotion of Kevin Greene to Executive, GM Real Estate Solutions, leading the Real Estate business. In this new capacity, Kevin will spearhead the product and go-to-market vision, strategy and lead client relationships with an emphasis on amplifying CoreLogic’s commitment to MLS clients as they serve the needs of 1.5M Real estate agents in North America. He will report to Devi Mateti, President of the Enterprise Digital Solutions team.

Kevin brings over two decades of industry experience. He joined CoreLogic in 2016 and has held instrumental roles in strategic leadership and sales capacities, demonstrating dedication and expertise.

Most recently, Kevin served as the head of the sales team for the Real Estate business segment, where he cultivated deep relationships with key MLS clients and partners. Prior to his tenure at CoreLogic, Kevin held leadership positions in a number of real estate technology companies where he was responsible for business development and product strategy. Additionally, Kevin is a former real estate broker/owner as well as a US Army Veteran.

“I am honored to be considered for this role. CoreLogic is a client-centric company, dedicated to continuous industry innovation. Our suite of real estate tools, including Matrix, Realist, OneHome and MLS Touch, forms an interconnected, integrated ecosystem designed to empower our MLS clients and their real estate members with industry leading solutions. I look forward to guiding my team as we set the pace to transform the residential real estate industry,” said Kevin.

Commenting on Kevin’s promotion, Devi Mateti, President, Real Estate Solutions at CoreLogic, stated: “Our Real Estate business is a cornerstone of CoreLogic’s growth strategy, and Kevin’s exceptional leadership and commitment to our clients make him the ideal candidate to lead this critical segment. We are confident that under his guidance, the team will continue to deliver innovative and mission critical solutions to our MLS clients, empowering their real estate agents.”

