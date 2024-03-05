Western Outdoor Living showcases its 2024 Spring Collection of Colorado Springs Patio Furniture and Outdoor Furniture
Colorado outdoor furniture, outdoor fire pits, barbecue grills, and Colorado Springs Patio Furniture from Western Outdoor Living in Colorado SpringsCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is in the air with new collections and inspiration for warmer weather from Western Outdoor Living. Showcased in the Colorado Springs showroom, homeowners can choose from a range of new designs and colors, just in time for spring home improvements as the garden once again becomes a favorite retreat with melting ice and warming temperatures.
When looking to reinvent an outdoor patio or deck, Colorado outdoor furniture is a key purchase to set the ambiance, needing to be functional, stylish, and comfortable. Some homeowners choose to match the style of their main living areas, whether that is minimalist and contemporary, or rustic and traditional. Others embrace the opportunity to create a new vibe and contrasting aesthetic outdoors, making a distinct change as soon as someone steps outside. There are many considerations when looking to buy a new patio furniture set. How much space is available? How much maintenance will be required? What is the budget for the project? Are there special conditions on the patio or on the deck that could steer the decision towards heavier furniture or a particular style that would blend in with existing landscaping?
The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store has a wide selection of Colorado Springs patio furniture with aluminum, wood, sling, wrought iron, and woven designs all stocked. Springtime is a popular time to revisit the patio area as the climate in Colorado improves after the snow and low temperatures over the winter. Each year brings a new selection of styles and designs, with inspiration for not only patios but also porches, balconies, sunrooms, courtyards, swimming pools, and communal areas for hotels, apartment complexes, and outdoor dining areas. Colorado has about 300 days of sunshine a day and is at altitude, with Denver famously known as the “mile-high city” because its elevation is one mile above sea level. Fabrics exposed to the Colorado sunshine should be resistant to UV light as they will inevitably be exposed more often and more intensely than patio furniture in some other locations. One way to easily change the look of a patio furniture set is to switch out the cushions and fabrics on the chairs, this is a budget-friendly alternative to buying an entire new set. Sling patio furniture fabric in particular is extremely resistant to UV light, with added advantages including durability and quick drying times, making it a popular choice for furniture surrounding a swimming pool on a pool deck.
For homeowners looking to purchase wood patio furniture, teak is a good choice for Colorado. A representative from Western Outdoor Living states: “Teak is a dense, close-grained hardwood with a high natural oil content. The natural oil and mineral content in teak makes it unique and gives it weather-beating properties. Teak is exceptionally hard-wearing, highly resistant to rotting, and is almost impervious to the effects of sun, rain, frost, or snow. Outdoor furniture must endure far harsher conditions than indoor furniture. From sub-zero temperatures in Winter to the sweltering heat and harsh sun of Summer. Teak is best able to cope with these changes in weather conditions, and thanks to its natural oil content, has built-in protection against rotting, even in the wettest of environments. Teak is also a relatively lightweight timber in relation to its strength and unlike many other kinds of wood, teak is not at all prone to twisting or splintering.”
Colorado outdoor fireplaces and Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.
To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.
Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.
As one of the premier patio accessories and furniture providers in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.
Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/
