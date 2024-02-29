‘Your Counselling’: Championing Genuine Human Connection Through Calgary Counselling
Calgary-Based Clinic Embraces Virtual and In-Person Modalities to Prioritize Client Well-being.CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Your Counselling', a cornerstone in Calgary's mental health support network, reaffirms its dedication to fostering authentic human interaction in therapeutic practices.
Focused primarily on Calgary Counselling, 'Your Counselling' has gained renown for its compassionate and personalized service since it was established in 2017 by Jeff Sturgeon. Sturgeon emphasizes the pivotal role of the therapist-client relationship in driving positive change, underscoring its significance in fostering growth.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Your Counselling' has adeptly adapted to the changing landscape by offering virtual counselling options while maintaining a focus on nurturing genuine connections. Sturgeon notes, "At our clinic, we are back to where we were at pre-COVID as far as overall in-person bookings, but now we ALSO have more people online because we’ve adapted the virtual experience into our traditional ways.”
'Your Counselling' empowers clients to choose the counselling format that best suits their needs, whether it be convenient virtual sessions or traditional face-to-face meetings. The clinic espouses the belief that "connection is key" and encourages individuals to explore the modality that resonates most with them.
"If in-person is not feeling effective because of the stress of the demands of traveling to the appointment, then try virtual… but if you try virtual and it doesn’t work for you, don’t discount therapy overall… Maybe in-person is what works best for you." - Jeff Sturgeon, Founder of ‘Your Counselling’.
Looking ahead, 'Your Counselling' is poised for expansion, with plans to expand its team by recruiting specialized therapists and extending service hours. Situated strategically in downtown Calgary, the clinic aims to meet the growing demand for mental health support in the local community.
Interested individuals can reach ‘Your Counselling’ at https://www.yourcounselling.ca/ or call at +1 403-668-7561.
Jeff Sturgeon
Your Counselling
+1 877-888-9929
hello@yourcounselling.ca