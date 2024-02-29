Lagree Fitness Announces the Premier Lagree Summit 2024 in Las Vegas
CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lagree Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry known for its high-intensity, low-impact workouts, is proud to announce the highly anticipated Lagree Summit 2024. Set to convene at the MGM Resort in Las Vegas from March 1st to 3rd, 2024, the summit is expected to bring together the global community of fitness professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts.
Summit Overview: The Lagree Summit 2024 is designed to provide an immersive experience into the world of Lagree Fitness, showcasing revolutionary equipment such as the Micro, Mini, Mini Pro, Mega, Mega Pro, Ramp, EVO, and EVO 2 machines. Attendees will have the chance to delve deep into the Lagree Fitness universe, engaging with a full range of offerings that include patented machines, innovative accessories, and comprehensive trainer certification programs.
Featured Panels and Workshops: Esteemed members of the Lagree Fitness community will lead a diverse range of panels and workshops, focusing on core movements, diverse instruction strategies, the unique communication of movement in Lagree Fitness, and insights into the business side of running a successful fitness studio.
Preferred Vendor Showcase: The summit will also feature a curated selection of preferred vendors, providing attendees with resources to enhance their businesses and personal fitness journeys:
• Booking solutions from Xplor Mariana Tek, fitDEGREE, TeamUp, and Walla.
• Marketing expertise from Clique Digital Marketing, The Sales Arms, Reboot, Infiniti HR, NetGym, and Rexpert Marketing.
• Apparel from Arebesk Inc, Souls., Pointe Studio, SHASHI, ALALA, NUX Active, and 33 Threads.
• Food and beverage options from CELSIUS, For Wellness, and IMMORDL.
• Additional resources from TRX Training, Mad Ritual, GOJO (makers of PURELL), and Minky Couture.
Join Us: The Lagree Summit 2024 is more than an event; it's a landmark in the fitness evolution journey. Open to seasoned professionals and those new to Lagree Fitness, the summit offers an enriching experience for all.
For more information, registration details, and a comprehensive list of vendors and special offers, please visit https://www.lagreefitness.com/lagree-summit-tickets
About Lagree Fitness: With over 150 patents and more pending, Lagree Fitness is a global fitness phenomenon, with over 600 studio locations worldwide. The method is beloved by celebrities including Meghan Markle, Sofia Vergara, and Jennifer Aniston. The Lagree Method is a testament to fitness innovation, community, and excellence.
Tyler Barnett
Tyler Barnett
Millennial Media
email us here