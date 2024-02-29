ImmunoLytics: Plan Ahead for Spring Allergy Season

Albuquerque, NM, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is just around the corner, and for approximately 81 million people, that means allergy season. If allergy sufferers also have mold sensitivity, that will exacerbate the situation. Exposure to mold spores can trigger allergic reactions similar to those caused by pollen. When mold spores are inhaled, they can irritate the nasal passages and airways, leading to symptoms such as sneezing runny or stuffy nose, itchy or watery eyes, coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing.

Mold typically grows indoors in damp or poorly ventilated areas like attics and basements. One in three homes will experience a water leak in any given year. If those leaks aren’t repaired within 48 hours, mold can grow. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), estimates that 50% of all homes in the U.S. have some sort of mold issue.

To better prepare for the upcoming spring allergy season, people should test their homes to see if there is a mold issue. ImmunoLytics, a mold testing laboratory focused on indoor air quality and industrial hygiene, has developed a do-it-yourself mold testing system that can detect mold, recommend solutions, and help people create healthy living and work environments. ImmunoLytics Mold Check-Up™ costs $36 per room and is analyzed by the company’s lab team that looks for 37,000 species of mold. The results are compiled into a comprehensive report that will help people understand the things they should be concerned about as well as paths forward. Every test includes a free consultation with an Indoor Environmental Professional (IEP). More information on the tests is at Immunolytics. A video explaining how mold can impact health can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbVQ_ieTXG4

Other tips to keep your house mold-free:

Keep indoor humidity levels below 50% to prevent mold growth.

Use air purifiers with HEPA filters.

Regularly clean and maintain HVAC systems to prevent mold buildup.

Keep indoor spaces clean and dry, especially in areas prone to moisture such as bathrooms and basements.

Avoid outdoor activities during rainfall or in humid conditions. Outdoor activity can bring mold into the home.

Joanie Griffin ImmunoLytics 505-261-4444 jgriffin@sunny505.com