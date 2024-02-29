Submit Release
February 29, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Société Générale S.A. and Société Générale New York Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Société Générale S.A., Paris, France, and Société Générale New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated December 14, 2017 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2024

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

