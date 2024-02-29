Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Société Générale S.A. and Société Générale New York Branch
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Société Générale S.A., Paris, France, and Société Générale New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated December 14, 2017 (PDF)
Terminated February 26, 2024
