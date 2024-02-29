The Paleocene–Eocene thermal maximum (PETM; ca. 56 Ma) geological interval records a marked decline in calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) in seafloor sediments, potentially reflecting an episode of deep- and possibly shallow-water ocean acidification. However, because CaCO 3 is susceptible to postburial dissolution, the extent to which this process has influenced the PETM geological record remains uncertain. Here, we tested for evidence of postburial dissolution by searching for imprint fossils of nannoplankton preserved on organic matter. We studied a PETM succession from the South Dover Bridge (SDB) core, Maryland, eastern United States, and compared our imprint record with previously published data from traditionally sampled CaCO 3 -preserved nannoplankton body fossils. Abundant imprints through intervals devoid of CaCO 3 would signify that postburial dissolution removed much of the CaCO 3 from the rock record. Imprints were recorded from most samples but were rare and of low diversity. Body fossils were substantially more numerous and diverse, capturing a more complete record of the living nannoplankton communities through the PETM. The SDB succession records a dissolution zone/low-carbonate interval at the onset of the PETM, through which nannoplankton body fossils are rare. No nannoplankton imprints were found from this interval, suggesting that the rarity of body fossils is unlikely to have been the result of postburial dissolution. Instead, our findings suggest that declines in CaCO 3 through the PETM at the SDB location were the result of: (1) biotic responses to changes that were happening during this event, and/or (2) CaCO 3 dissolution that occurred before lithification (i.e., in the water column or at the seafloor).

Slater S. M., Bown P. R. & Jardine P. E., in press. Nannofossil imprints across the Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum. Geology. Article.

