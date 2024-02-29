Submit Release
News Search

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,357 in the last 365 days.

Mortgage Rates Increase for the Fourth Consecutive Week

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.94 percent.

"Mortgage rates continued their ascent this week, reaching a two-month high and flirting with seven percent yet again,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “The recent boomerang in rates has dampened already tentative homebuyer momentum as we approach the spring, a historically busy season for homebuying. While sales of newly built homes are trending in a positive direction, higher rates and elevated prices continue to pose affordability challenges that may leave potential homebuyers on the sidelines.”

News Facts

  • The 30-year FRM averaged 6.94 percent as of February 29, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.90 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.65 percent.
  • The 15-year FRM averaged 6.26 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.29 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.89 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mollie Laniado
(571) 382-1784
Mollie_Laniado@FreddieMac.com

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38920e9c-d649-4c3d-859b-1a3494701fdf


Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 02/29/2024

You just read:

Mortgage Rates Increase for the Fourth Consecutive Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more