Northbound Germantown Road Closed for 10 Days

Wolf River Bridge repair ongoing

Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 10:21am

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing the northbound lanes of Germantown Road for 10 days to make necessary repairs on the Wolf River Bridge. During the 10-day closure, crews will hydro-demolition the bridge deck and provide a new polymer concrete overlay. The polymer-modified concrete has strict temperature restrictions.

All work is weather-dependent.

Friday, March 1, 8:00 pm through Monday, March 11, 6:00 am

Northbound Germantown Road will be closed. Southbound lanes will be open.

*See the attached map for the detour.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

