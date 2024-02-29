FWC’s Catch a Florida Memory program announces the 2024 Triple Threat Throwdown

Calling all Florida saltwater anglers! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) Catch a Florida Memory program is thrilled to announce the second season of the Triple Threat Throwdown. This challenge runs from March 1 to Sept. 9, 2024, and will offer Triple Threat Club members the chance to win an exclusive Kayak Fishing Bundle.

One lucky angler will be randomly drawn to win a top-of-the-line Kayak Fishing Bundle valued at over $4,500. This bundle includes a Bonafide P127 kayak, premium Mustad fishing gear bundle, and kayak safety kit, and is made possible thanks to the generous contributions of Catch a Florida Memory’s Premier Partners: Bonafide, Mustad and Russ Vorhis Insurance Agency - State Farm.

“Building off of last year’s successful season, we are excited to announce Season 2 of Catch a Florida Memory’s Triple Threat Throwdown with an even bigger prize from our generous sponsors,” said Jessica McCawley, director of FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management. “We encourage anglers to get out on the water, make Florida memories and help conserve fisheries by targeting a diversity of species.”

For a chance to win, anglers must be a Triple Threat Club member by achieving recognition in all three Catch a Florida Memory programs: Saltwater Grand Slam, Saltwater Reel Big Fish and Saltwater Life List 10 Fish Club.

Anglers who are already a member of the Triple Threat Club will receive a drawing entry for each new recognition that they earn during the challenge period. New Triple Threat Club members will earn one drawing entry for achieving Triple Threat status and an additional entry for each subsequent recognition that they earn during the challenge period.

Show off your diverse fishing skills and dedication to Florida's marine resources, help support vital education and outreach programs, join a network of passionate Catch a Florida Memory anglers and celebrate Florida's amazing saltwater fishery! To learn more about program details, catch submissions and how to earn recognitions, visit CatchaFloridaMemory.com or contact AnglerRecognition@MyFWC.com. Follow Catch a Florida Memory on our Facebook and Fishbrain.

Practice proper fish handling and follow all required fishing regulations where you are fishing. Your fishing license and responsible fishing practices contribute to a healthy future for Florida's fisheries. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR.