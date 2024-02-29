WEDC launches talent attraction campaign

Earlier this month, WEDC debuted a new national talent attraction campaign that aims to bring new workers to Wisconsin to help alleviate our talent shortfall. Built around the theme “Look Forward Wisconsin,” the campaign uses a variety of tactics that weave together into an integrated strategy to attract the attention of prospective residents, help them envision life in our state, build their interest, and ultimately connect them with “talent ambassadors” around the state.

The centerpiece of this campaign is a new talent attraction website, LookForwardWisconsin.com. The site highlights what’s great about living in Wisconsin with a goal of drawing in new residents from out of state—and has a section of dedicated content for veterans and transitioning military personnel built in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Workforce Development, and Department of Military Affairs. The new site also provides easy ways for visitors to get more information and personalized follow-up.

Built in collaboration with the national talent attraction consultancy RoleCall and the advertising agency Hoffman York, the marketing campaign and website help people from outside Wisconsin see themselves here through the lenses of Live, Work, and Play. WEDC is drawing prospective new residents to LookForwardWisconsin.com using a national advertising campaign targeting high-potential segments, as well as dedicated social media channels and out-of-state public relations.

When a visitor to the website fills out a short form to request more information, they’ll not only be connected with an email campaign to help deepen their interest in Wisconsin; they’ll also receive individualized follow-up from WEDC staff and members of a pool of more than 60 talent ambassadors in every corner of the state.

Despite net inflow since 2017 of people ages 25-54, Wisconsin is still experiencing a tight labor market. The new website and accompanying advertising campaign seek to draw in new workers to meet employer demand and help the state’s economy thrive.