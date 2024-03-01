Liquiline Acquisition Facilitates Unrivalled Capability in Alternative Water Supply for Water Direct
The deal marks significant growth in what was already the UK’s largest commercial fleet of dedicated potable water tankers.
The breadth of experience and knowledge across the teams, coupled with extensive infrastructure and augmented fleet, will significantly enhance our operational capacity and agility. ”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Direct, the UK’s largest supplier of alternative drinking water has acquired Dorset-based Liquiline in an undisclosed deal that marks significant growth in what was already the UK’s largest commercial fleet of dedicated potable water tankers.
— Water Direct CEO Adam Johnson
The acquisition of Liquiline marks a significant expansion of Water Direct’s capabilities, which comes as the company rolls out a £2.5m investment in its fleet in 2024. The milestone investment combined with the Liquiline fleet grows what was already the UK’s largest commercial fleet of dedicated potable water tankers by 80%.
Water Direct CEO Adam Johnson says, “The strategic integration of Liquiline's assets and personnel into Water Direct's operations combines the industry-leading resources, expertise, and geographical reach of both organisations to deliver unmatched quality, service, and value to customers.
“The breadth of experience and knowledge across the teams, coupled with extensive infrastructure and augmented fleet, will significantly enhance our operational capacity and agility. This comes with simultaneous, major investment in increased fleet capacity and technical capabilities that will deliver unparalleled value to our customers and the water utility sector.”
As part of the acquisition, Liquiline’s managing director Bill Wootten will join Water Direct's leadership team as director of business development, Adam says, “As a well-respected individual in the sector, Bill brings huge value to the team through his expertise, industry knowledge and success in not just leading Liquiline, but his many years’ experience in the water supply and events industries.
From 01 March 2024, Liquiline and Water Direct customers will see a full integration of both companies, where operational and commercial colleagues across the UK will collaborate closely with the established team to ensure continuity of service and customer experience.
Commenting on the acquisition, Bill Wootten says, “This is an exciting move for both companies. Liquiline customers will continue to benefit from the high level of service they have come to expect, while also benefitting from Water Direct’s industry-leading quality standards and customer experience.
“The combined expertise and capability of the two organisations under the Water Direct brand represents more than just a consolidation of assets and knowledge; it reflects a step-change in the quality, capability and reliability that customers can expect from their temporary water supply partner.”
Sven Parris
Water Direct
+441473326907 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube