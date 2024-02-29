Barrasso, Cassidy Introduce Bill to Reverse Biden’s LNG Pause

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso, M.D. (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), introduced the LNG Security Act.

This legislation will reverse President Biden’s decision to stop new American liquefied natural gas (LNG) export approvals. It would require the Department of Energy (DOE) to approve LNG exports to all countries that have imported, currently import, or are capable of importing Russian or Iranian natural gas. This would support our nation’s energy producing states including Wyoming and Louisiana, where 12 of the 18 impacted LNG export facilities are or will be built, and protect American jobs.

“President Biden’s decision to stop approving LNG exports is a disaster. We already know LNG exports are good for American workers, our economy, our national security, and the planet. We don’t need a new study to make that clear. The President’s decision will only force our allies and partners to import energy from Russia, Iran, and Qatar. Our bill will reverse President Biden’s decision and support American energy production,” said Senator Barrasso.

“Biden continues his war on the American worker,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The Department of Energy needs to do its job and finalize permits for projects harmed by the LNG export freeze—the majority of which are in Louisiana.”

The LNG Security Act: