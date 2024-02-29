Green Path Tech and Virago Marketing Unite to Propel Client Sales Growth
Green Path Tech and Virago Marketing proudly announce a strategic partnership to deliver unparalleled sales growth implementations.
Our partnership epitomizes the convergence of targeted messaging and efficient outreach, enabling clients to realize significant financial gains.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Path Tech and Virago Marketing, industry leaders in helping clients drive rapid sales growth, proudly announce a strategic partnership to deliver unparalleled results for transportation and supply chain clients.
Businesses require innovative strategies and seamless execution to stay ahead in today's dynamic market landscape, where buyer behaviors evolve rapidly. Leveraging their combined direct sales and marketing expertise, Green Path Tech and Virago Marketing now offer a comprehensive, full-funnel solution tailored to executive buyers' evolving needs.
The partnership seamlessly integrates Virago Marketing's prowess in crafting compelling content and securing extensive media coverage with Green Path Tech's cutting-edge sales automation, coaching, and outsourced services. This fusion of capabilities empowers clients to reach key decision-makers effectively and drive substantial growth in sales pipelines and conversion rates.
Andy Hedrick, Founder and CEO of Green Path Tech, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Virago Marketing to deliver swift revenue acceleration through a synergy of curated content and advanced sales automation tools. Our partnership epitomizes the convergence of targeted messaging and efficient outreach, enabling clients to realize significant financial gains."
A track record of transformative outcomes underscores the partnership's success. Jennie Malafarina, CEO of Virago Marketing, remarked, "Our shared commitment to driving revenue growth has laid the foundation for this partnership. Through mutual collaboration and leveraging each other's strengths, we've witnessed remarkable results, validating the efficacy of our solution."
Before formalizing their partnership, Green Path Tech and Virago Marketing independently harnessed each other's services to achieve remarkable outcomes. By leveraging Virago Marketing's PR expertise, Green Path Tech secured widespread media coverage, while Virago Marketing capitalized on Green Path Tech's sales automation solutions to fuel lead generation efforts.
The impact of this collaboration is tangible. Over 200 news outlets, including AP News, picked up the press release for Green Path Tech. By incorporating the news release and media placement into its sales automation sequences, Green Path Tech experienced a surge in inbound demand, resulting in a notable increase in proposal requests from prospective clients.
Likewise, Virago Marketing engaged with Green Path Tech for a sales automation project that significantly surged inbound demand while eliminating redundant and mundane tasks for following up with interested parties. This automation helped Virago Marketing reach hundreds of prospective clients efficiently with a solid return on investment.
In an era of rapid change and fierce competition, the alliance between Green Path Tech and Virago Marketing delivers swift results by combining industry expertise with best-in-class technology for sales automation. The partnership will help both companies accelerate client growth and success by delivering exceptional results.
About Green Path Tech
Before founding Green Path Tech, Industrial Engineer and CEO Andy Hedrick worked for supply chain technology and consulting companies to implement hundreds of projects with companies spanning Asia, Europe, and North America across 24 years.
Green Path Tech provides consulting, outsourced sales, marketing, and engineering solutions that help supply chain companies boost revenue, decrease costs, and operate more efficiently. The company offers cost-saving fuel technology, sales automation, media coverage, project management, and business intelligence tools that help companies do more using less time and money.
For more information, visit www.greenpathtech.com
About Virago Marketing
Virago Marketing is a full-funnel B2B marketing agency focused on the transportation and supply chain industry. After taking ownership in 2022, Jennie Malafarina assembled a team of industry insiders with a deep understanding of transportation, logistics, and supply chain technology.
Virago specializes in creating the industry’s best content and harnessing strategic marketing and public relations to drive awareness, engagement, and revenue for clients. We are committed to ingenious problem-solving and relentless improvement to deliver best-in-class productivity, efficiency, and performance.
For more information, visit www.viragomarketing.com.
