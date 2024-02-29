Việt Nam reasserts sovereignty over Vanguard Bank: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, February 29 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam remains persistent in the protection of its sea rights in a peaceful manner, amid Chinese advances into its waters near Bãi Tư Chính (Vanguard Bank).

Asked for reactions regarding reports of China's deployment of Coast Guard Ship 5901 into the waters near the Vanguard Bank, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng told reporters in the press briefing on Thursday in Hà Nội that Việt Nam's position on the Vanguard Bank is "consistent and has been reiterated on numerous occasions."

The Vanguard Bank is part of Việt Nam's continental shelf as established in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Hằng remarked.

"Việt Nam strongly opposes all violations of Việt Nam's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction towards Vietnamese borders, as established in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

"Việt Nam has been and will continue to assist in the protection of its lawful and legitimate rights and interests in the sea via peaceful means in accordance with international law," the spokeswoman commented.

The entirely submerged geographical feature lies entirely within Việt Nam's 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and is currently home to three Vietnamese outpost structures - the offshore platforms DK1/11 and DK1/12 (completed in 1994) and DK1/14 (completed in 1995), managed by the Navy Region 2 Command.

China has also attempted to include this oil-rich part of the sea into its contentious dashed line map, which represents Beijing's perceived sovereignty over nearly the entirety of the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and has been deemed to have no basis in international law in the groundbreaking 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

Việt Nam maintains that the coral reef is not a disputed zone, despite China's numerous claims and intrusions.

'Phygital game'

Regarding Việt Nam's team winning against Venezuela 35-31 to become the champions at their first participation in Games of the Future's phygital basketball tournament, held this year in Kazan, Russia, spokeswoman Hằng said the participation in regional and international sporting events like this will "contribute to promoting people to people exchanges, strengthening the friendship and boosting mutual understanding between Việt Nam and other nations."

"We believe that from this experience and this championship, Việt Nam will continue to compete in other sport tournaments in the future, especially in those featuring the trend of combining eSports and traditional sports," the spokesperson noted. — VNS