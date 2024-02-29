Blood Bank Information Systems Market | 2024 to 2031 Growth Rate: 7.8% | Allied Market Research

Blood Bank Information Systems Market Research, 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Blood Bank Information Systems Market generated $557.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

Europe is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast.

The web-based segment dominated the blood bank information systems market share in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the blood bank information systems market analysis period

The factors that drive growth of the global blood bank information systems market include increase in healthcare expenditure; technological advancements, and different strategies adopted by the market players like product launch and product approval. However, data safety concerns and cyber-attacks may hinder the market growth. Contrarily, favorable reimbursement policies and support from the government for regulatory approval offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Drivers:

Rise in number of blood donors due to the increase in prevalence of hematological diseases and an upsurge in accident cases

Increase in healthcare expenditure

Technological advancements

Different upgrades in the system

Opportunities:

Different strategies adopted by the market players like product launch and product approval

Favorable reimbursement policies and increase in support from the government for regulatory approval

Restraints:

Data safety concerns and cyber-attacks

Enhanced Donor Management: Donor management is a critical aspect of blood banking, and BBIS platforms offer comprehensive functionalities for donor recruitment, screening, and retention. These systems help in maintaining donor records, scheduling appointments, conducting pre-donation assessments, and tracking donor eligibility.

Blood Testing and Screening: BBIS solutions facilitate efficient blood testing and screening processes, ensuring the safety and quality of blood products. These systems automate the screening of donated blood for infectious diseases, compatibility testing, and blood grouping, reducing the risk of transfusion-related complications.

Based on type, the blood donor management module segment accounted for nearly half of the overall blood bank information systems market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment is likely to achieve a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as blood bank transfusion service module and others.

The increasing prevalence of blood cancer, such as leukemia, leads to a significant rise in blood transfusion procedures and bone marrow cell transplants thus propelling blood bank information systems market size. According to American Red Cross, around 29,000 units of red blood, nearly 5,000 units of platelets, and 6,500 units of plasma are required every day for various hematologic diseases in the US. Additionally, 16 million blood components are transfused for different blood-related illnesses such as blood cancer and others each year in the US. Also, they have reported that more than 1.8 million people was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Thus, the rising hematologic diseases propel the demand for blood transfusions, which fuels the global blood bank information systems market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Blood Donor Management Module

Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

Others

By Application Type:

Web-based

Mobile based

By End User:

Hospital

Blood Banks

Type

Private

Public

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

Key Market Players:

it synergistics, Integrated Medical Systems, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, hemosoft it & training services inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., scc soft computer, Cerner Corporation, Roper Technologies, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, WellSky

By region, North America is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to local presence of large in-house players like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Integrated Medical Systems, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems Corporation, Soft Computer Consultants Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, and WellSky. Moreover, Asia-Pacific registered highest CAGR and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to improvement in healthcare facilities, rise in disposable income, rise in adoption of blood bank information system, and rapid improvement in economic conditions

