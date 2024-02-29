Wpromote Selects PubMatic as Preferred Partner

Partnership Leans Into Transparency and Efficiency as Drivers of Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced that it has been named as a preferred supply partner by Wpromote , a top independent marketing agency, to drive efficiency and maximize performance across the open internet. Through this partnership, Wpromote’s clients will gain transparent access to PubMatic’s premium publisher inventory across display, video and connected TV (CTV) inventory.



Wpromote thrives on solving complex challenges for their brand clients and accelerating campaign performance through an integrated, data-driven approach to media and marketing. The agency is focused on supply path optimization (SPO) as the marketing funnel continues to collapse, leveraging their unconventional approach to growth planning to bring brand awareness and performance media together into one accountable, integrated strategy. Wpromote selected PubMatic as a partner because of the company’s SPO leadership and its transparent, responsible approach to driving media efficiency.

"Teaming up with PubMatic empowers our clients to make better decisions and achieve their business outcomes by unlocking media transparency and streamlined access to premium inventory," said Skyler McGill, Head of Programmatic & Video at Wpromote. "We’re excited to collaborate with the PubMatic team to find new ways to exceed our clients’ business growth objectives while delivering innovative experiences across the entire marketing journey for their customers."

“Ever since the ANA released its Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study , we have seen an uptick in buyers looking to take greater control of their media supply chains through SPO,” said John Speyer, Senior Director of Advertiser Solutions at PubMatic. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Wpromote to drive ROI for their clients across our premium supply and advance performance advertising opportunities across the open internet.”

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Wpromote:

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Whirlpool. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit http://www.wpromote.com .

Press Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

(917) 826-1103