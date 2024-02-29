LaunchPad Home Group Acquires AJF Inspections

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Home Group (“LaunchPad”), the nation’s premier provider of home inspection and residential services, proudly announces its acquisition of AJF Inspections (“AJF”), a distinguished home inspection brand serving the greater Phoenix, AZ market.

The acquisition of AJF represents a strategic move for LaunchPad, as the company continues to expand its presence in key markets and enhance offerings to better serve homeowners and real estate professionals.

AJF Inspections is a renowned leader in the industry, consistently praised for its unwavering commitment to excellence and high standards. Awarded the Residential Home Inspector of the Year by the Arizona Journal of Real Estate & Business for three consecutive years, their expertise has garnered trust and loyalty from clients and industry insiders alike. Their dedicated sewer scope team and commitment to technical accuracy ensure that clients receive truly valuable services at the highest level, establishing AJF as the premier choice for agents and homebuyers. LaunchPad plans to leverage their expertise and relationships to drive mutual success.

“We are excited for the partnership with the LaunchPad family and the growth opportunities that lie ahead. LaunchPad will help us scale our operations and expand our services while maintaining the strong connections we have established within our local community over the past 28 years,” said Sharon and Paul Furman, founders of AJF. “Together, we know that the AJF team will continue to serve the Arizona community with unparalleled excellence.”

Josh Furman, now President of AJF, added: “Joining forces with LaunchPad opens a new chapter for AJF. We're enthusiastic about the possibilities this partnership brings, and we look forward to combining LaunchPad's resources with AJF's family-oriented culture and unique strengths. My sister, Allie Jennings, will also continue as the Marketing Director for AJF.

“We will grow our family legacy and expand opportunity for our current and future team members by leveraging LaunchPad’s power and support,” he added. “We are committed to maintaining our community-focused approach and delivering truly valuable services to our clients and agents."

Scott Swayze, CEO for LaunchPad, said: “What sets AJF apart is their deep involvement within the community, best-in-class service, and their unparalleled understanding of real estate professionals. We are thrilled to welcome the Furman family and their impressive team to the LaunchPad platform.”

“AJF marks the sixth acquisition for LaunchPad over the prior year,” said Sean Gillick, Principal at RFE Investment Partners. “It is a testament to LaunchPad’s partnership approach resonating with founders, as well as the commitment to supplement organic growth with acquisitions in new geographies and additional service offerings.”

About LaunchPad Home Group

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of our brands. LaunchPad’s mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance. For more information, visit www.launchpadhomegroup.com.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, LaunchPad is the fastest growing residential inspection company in the U.S. and provides a full suite of services to assist customers in their home ownership journey.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.