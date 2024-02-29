SMX Announces Joint Venture with Fusion Technology

SMX and Fusion Technology sign six-year Mentor-Protégé agreement in conjunction with the joint venture

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and information technology (IT) solutions, is excited to announce a six-year Mentor-Protégé agreement and a Joint Venture (JV) with Fusion Technology, a certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) small business based out of Bridgeport, West Virginia. Fusion Technology delivers mission-critical digital transformation, cybersecurity and biometric solutions to the U.S. Federal Government including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Air Force.

The companies formed the joint venture under the U.S. Small Business Administration mentor-protégé program, which allows eligible small businesses to partner with more experienced government contractors like SMX, which serve as mentors to help foster small business growth and development. Under this agreement, SMX will provide Fusion with guidance in building a mature corporate infrastructure to include areas of:

Process & Quality Management

Corporate-wide Employee Performance Management

Financial Management

Business Development

GovCon Human Resource Policy & Risk Management

Marketing Support

“The partnership between Fusion and SMX showcases our continued commitment to invest in small business partners as well as our focus to provide leading, outcome-driven, technology-advanced solutions to our government customers,” said Sandeep Dorawala, President of SMX’s Digital Solutions Group.

The joint venture will provide both member companies with new opportunities across the Federal Government. As a joint venture, it is positioned for upcoming strategic GWACs including NASA SEWP, ITES 4S, OASIS+, and COMET. The JV provides the Federal Government with the confidence of a large business, while simultaneously cultivating a small business to enable growth. SMX and Fusion will collaborate on their shared capabilities of cloud migration and integration, advanced infrastructure, life cycle support services, IT operation and maintenance, to better support our clients’ mission success. This agreement also positions Fusion for new growth opportunities in cloud, data analytics, and digital transformation.

“We are excited to have an innovative and forward-looking company, like SMX, as our mentor. Our agile software and cyber capabilities paired with SMX’s digital transformation expertise, position us to support the most complex missions in the Federal Government,” said Eli Hammerman, Fusion Technology’s Chief Growth Officer.

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/ .

About Fusion Technology

Fusion Technology LLC, an SBA-certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) with all five GSA MAS HACS SINs, provides comprehensive Information Technology (IT) services and solutions to mission-critical United States Government programs. Fusion Technology provides a broad range of high-quality services and specialized capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud development, biometric integration, and Agile software development. For 17 years, Fusion has supported the FBI, intelligence community (IC), DOD, DOC, DHS, and other Federal and State agencies. Fusion Technology has several quality and delivery certifications. To learn more about these certifications and the company, visit us at https://www.fusiontechnology-llc.com/about.