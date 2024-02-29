Zend Coffee Releases its latest Functional Blend: Pure Harmony

The “half caff” blend is expertly crafted for radiance and tranquility

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zend Coffee, best known for its signature functional coffee blends and convenient subscription business model, today announces the launch of its latest product and first ever half caffeinated functional blend, Pure Harmony . The flagship coffee is enriched with scientifically-supported ingredients that improve focus and enhance beauty from within while curbing the caffeine crash and jitters.​​



Pure Harmony is a 50/50 blend of organic Swiss Water Process® decaffeinated coffee and organic naturally caffeinated coffee with added adaptogens, aminos, and vitamins crafted to help customers ease stress and combat fine lines and wrinkles. The medium roast blend includes notes of cinnamon and milk chocolate for a smooth taste.

“We look forward to continuing to craft intentional blends with tangible benefits for people to feel confident about what is in their morning cup of coffee,” says Zend Coffee founder and CEO, Benjamin Hewitt. “Pure Harmony combines the best of our beauty blend and serenity blend to deliver coffee that fights fatigue without the crash.”

Sourced from Peru and Mexico, Pure Harmony's organic coffee blend is enriched with key wellness ingredients that consumers are actively seeking, including L-Theanine, Rhodiola Rosea, Biotin, and Hyaluronic acid. These nutraceuticals provide consumers with a range of health and wellness benefits, all within the daily routine of their morning cup of coffee.

Pure Harmony is Zend’s latest addition to its line of functional coffees as the company continues to be the go-to brand for flavorful and functional coffee. Zend prioritizes sourcing quality ingredients and coffee beans from around the globe that add health and wellness into consumers' day in a way that fits with their already established morning routine.

Pure Harmony is priced at $32.95 for a one-time purchase, or $26.35 for any of Zend’s subscription options and includes 30 cups per bag. To purchase Pure Harmony and any of Zend’s other signature blends visit zendcoffee.com .

About Zend Coffee:

Zend Coffee was created by Corkcicle founder Ben Hewitt in Orlando, Florida in 2022 with the vision of pairing globally-sourced premium coffee with day-boosting supplements – coffee that fills your cup. Delivered directly to your door, Zend Coffee enriches single-source and blended beans with supplements that boost beauty routines, aid in recovery, promote clarity of mind and encourage serenity in every day. To find your Zend and learn more, visit www.zendcoffee.com and follow Zend Coffee on social media.