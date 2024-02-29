FPGA Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2030 | CAGR 8.4%

Field Programmable Gate Array Market

The global market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in demand for consumer electronics & increase in adoption of smart technologies.

The global FPGA market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as FPGA is adaptable, effective, requires less time for development, and has low non-recurrent engineering (NRE) costs.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global FPGA Market (FPGA 시장) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, and Others (EPROM and PROM)), Application (Data Processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Automotive, Telecom, and Others), and Type (High-end, Mid-end, and Low-end FPGA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global field programmable gate array market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A field programmable gate array architecture (FPGA) is an integrated circuit that can be programed later in the field after manufacturing. FPGA are like programmable read-only memory (PROM); however, they possess wider and vast potential. Low recurring expenses, reusability, and simple design cycle are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, surge in demand for higher bandwidth devices for high-end applications is anticipated to offer numerous opportunities to key players of the field programmable gate array market.

Many manufacturers operating in the field programmable gate array market are headquartered in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth in this region. Furthermore, growth in the automotive and consumer electronics industry has driven the market growth considerably. In addition, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world, and the increase in field programmable logic array integration in automobiles is highly opportunistic for the field programmable gate array market analysis.

Commonly used technologies in the market are time EPROM, Antifuse, and SRAM, flash. Among all SRAM is the most popular owing to its simplicity and low cost.

North America was the highest revenue-generating region accounting for $2,472.4 million in 2020. Increased consumer awareness along with expansion in smart technologies are the key contributors for the growth in the North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate a revenue of $4,954.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The pandemic is impacting production process of several industries, including semiconductor and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

The key players mentioned in the report are Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Altera Corporation, ARM Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors Corporation, Teledyne e2v Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, and Xilinx Inc. These key players have adopted several strategies, such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership &collaboration, and business expansion, to increase their footprint in the field programmable gate array industry during the forecast period

Key Findings of the Study

• The high-end FPGA segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• The SRAM segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the field programmable gate array market forecast period.

• The industrial segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.