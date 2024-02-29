Rising Awareness of Plastic Pollution Strengthens Demand for Biodegradable Disposable Tableware, thrive at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

According to Future Market Insight’s, research study, Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market: Surging demand due to eco-awareness, R&D investment, and plastic pollution concerns drives growth globally

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodegradable disposable tableware market size is poised for significant growth, surpassing US$ 12.2 billion in 2024. The sales of biodegradable disposable tableware are expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the biodegradable disposable tableware demand is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 22.7 billion.



An increased consciousness of environmental contamination surges the biodegradable tableware market. Biodegradable dinnerware is becoming progressively potential to produce and use, and there are an increasing number of up-and-coming green businesses. The biodegradable disposable dinnerware market expansion is supported by rising awareness of the harmful consequences of plastic, including those on aquatic and avian species.

Growth in the biodegradable disposable tableware market is aided by growing investment in research and development of compostable materials and by increasing consumer awareness about plastic and other harmful dinnerware usage. The biodegradable disposable cutlery market likely confronts hurdles due to consumer behavior about using biodegradable cutlery because these products are more expensive than traditional crockery and cutlery. The biodegradable tableware market has the potential to be hindered by its high cost.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11299

Regional Outlook

A growing population, increasing disposable incomes and increased environmental concerns have led to a rapid adoption of biodegradable disposable tableware in Asia Pacific.

The demand for biodegradable disposable tableware is growing as consumers become conscious of and support eco-friendly products. Europe leads the world in the strict legislative frameworks that encourage sustainable practices.

Biodegradable disposable tableware is a growing market in North America due to creative product choices, corporate sustainability initiatives, and consumer desire for sustainable options.





“Growing environmental concerns have led to the growth of the compostable disposable tableware market. Innovation and the biodegradable disposable dinnerware market expansion propel consumer demand for environmentally friendly substitutes. The trend is supported by regulatory backing and sustainability initiatives, which indicate chances for future growth,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The trays segment in the product type category to acquire a share of 46.6% in 2024.

In the end use category, the commercial use segment to garner a market share of 62.4% in 2024.

India biodegradable disposable tableware industry is anticipated to strengthen at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034.

China sales of biodegradable disposable tableware are expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

South Korea biodegradable disposable tableware market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

Japan biodegradable disposable tableware market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

The United States biodegradable disposable tableware market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

Canada sales of biodegradable disposable tableware are expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

Germany biodegradable disposable tableware market is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom biodegradable disposable tableware industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2024 and 2034.

Unlock Success with Our Proven Methodology! Start Now and Transform Your Business: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11299

Competitive Landscape

The market is dispersed, with the major biodegradable disposable tableware vendors holding 15–25% of the global manufacturing. To obtain a competitive edge, the leading biodegradable disposable tableware providers are concentrating on growing their global presence, broadening their product offerings, and accelerating the development of new products.

Key Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Manufacturers

Huhtamäki Oyj Lollicup USA Inc. Vegware Ltd. Dart Container Corporation Solia, Inc. Hefty Dixie Consumer Products LLC Duni AB Graphic Packaging International, LLC Pacovis AG Papstar GmbH Dispo International Genpak LLC Natural Tableware Eco-Products, Inc.





Latest Developments

As its sustainability partner, Blinkit, an instant delivery service company in India, and CHUK, a compostable food service ware brand, joined up in February 2022. As part of CHUK's vision of a world where compostable tableware becomes the norm, our partnership intends to address India's growing need for sustainable tableware.

An Indian government body called the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) introduced biodegradable packaging items made of natural and plant-based food-grade materials in July 2021 to do away with single-use plastic.

Your dream purchase is just a click away. Buy now and make it yours: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11299

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Trays

Cutlery



By Material:

Pulp and Paper

Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastic Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Others (PHA, etc.)





By Packaging Application:

Food Fresh-cut Fruits and Vegetables Processed Food Products Ready-to-eat Meals Soups Other Foods

Beverages Carbonated Beverages Non-carbonated Beverages





By End-use:

Commercial Use Full-service Restaurants Quick Service Restaurants Catering Others (Cafes, Lounges, etc.)

Institutional Use

Household Use



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

The global bagasse tableware products market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 2,985.1 million in 2023 to US$ 5,230.5 million by 2032.

The sales of tableware are expected to progress at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033. In addition to this, the report predicts the overall market value to surpass US$ 81.8 billion by the end of this forecast period.

As per FMI, the global sanitary food & beverage packaging market is expected to surpass US$ 52.55 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% between 2023 and 2033.

is expected to surpass US$ 52.55 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% between 2023 and 2033. The disposable plates market is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 5.12 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 9.35 billion by 2033.

disposable plates market is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 5.12 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 9.35 billion by 2033. The bioplastics for packaging market is projected to expand at 10.3% CAGR over the forecast period, to achieve US$ 30.9 billion by 2033.

The global straw market is expected to post a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period with projected to surpass US$ 32.2 billion by 2033.

straw market is expected to post a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period with projected to surpass US$ 32.2 billion by 2033. The global nutraceutical packaging market size is slated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 6,354.73 million by 2033.

The edible oil packaging market size is expected to surpass US$ 9,336.3 million by 2033. The edible oil packaging industry is expected to rise at a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

edible oil packaging market size is expected to surpass US$ 9,336.3 million by 2033. The edible oil packaging industry is expected to rise at a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The burger boxes market is likely to record an estimated CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. Burger box manufacturers are anticipated to generate increased revenue of US$ 6.44 billion by 2033.

The global bio-based cutlery market size is expected to reach US$ 39.3 Billion in 2032. It is set to exhibit considerable growth at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube