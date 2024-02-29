Taazaa Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reaffirming Its Security First Minds
Independent audit affirms Taazaa's compliance with international standards of information security.HUDSON, OHIO, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taazaa Inc., a leading custom software development company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 audit. The milestone showcases Taazaa's dedication to designing competent security controls to protect customer data. The compliance audit was carried out by an independent auditor.
The standards for SOC 2 compliance are defined by the AICPA to effectively measure an organization's ability to securely manage its data in the cloud. The audit rigorously assessed Taazaa's internal design and implementation of data security controls and validated these controls against set objectives – i.e., Taazaa's ability to safeguard client data against emerging threats and vulnerabilities.
The successful completion of the audit reaffirms Taazaa's commitment to creating long-term value for its customers. This step brings Taazaa closer to its goal of becoming the best product engineering firm in its category.
"The rise in data breaches demands uncompromising data protection and privacy," said Yasir Drabu, CEO of Taazaa. "Achieving the SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a clear indicator of our 'security-first' mindset."
Taazaa's approach to software development prioritizes the client's business goals and expectations. The SOC 2 certification will help clients feel even more confident in Taazaa’s ability to handle sensitive information.
ABOUT TAAZAA
Taazaa means “fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.
Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.
We follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and result in a tailored fit to their clients’ needs. Our teams take an Agile, high-empathy, and low-friction approach to every engagement.
For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa.com.
