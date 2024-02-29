Game On-Demand: Exploring the Global Subscription-Based Gaming Landscape Market

Subscription-based Gaming Market

An increase in the prices of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Subscription-based Gaming Market," The subscription-based gaming market was valued at $17.16 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A subscription-based model is one of the revenue models that has become increasingly popular for monetizing games, which sees users subscribe to join the games and pay a regular monthly fee to access the games and additional benefits. Subscription-based gaming services provide a consistent source of revenue and an engaged audience that operators can monetize through microtransactions and paid downloads. This reduces risk associated with the regular release of top-performing premium games.

Technological advancements in gaming sectors such as the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and the release of 5G along with the emergence of unlimited data plans are some factors driving the growth of the subscription-based gaming market. In addition, the increase in smartphones and internet penetration globally drive drives subscription-based gaming as per our subscription-based gaming market analysis. For instance, according to Ericsson, the number of 5G mobile subscriptions in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to reach around 1,545 million by 2025.

However, an increase in the prices of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of cloud gaming and the increase in the number of SMEs in the gaming sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the subscription-based gaming market.

Based on device type, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the Subscription-based Gaming Market Forecast period. Mobile gaming has recently overtaken console and PC gaming as the most popular game format worldwide. One of the few factors for the growth of mobile games is their availability. Almost everyone has a smartphone loaded with games. Also, increase in demand for mobile games is driven by various technological advancements and improvements such as AR, VR, cloud gaming and 5G. In addition, large companies that develop games for console and PC also publish their games in the mobile version, due to the mobile game market.

By game type, the action segment dominated the subscription-based gaming market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Action games improve the gamer’s perception, and decision-making skills, and properly learn new tasks and information. Moreover, action games speed up the players’ processing skills or responses to certain situations. These benefits of action games are driving the growth of the subscription-based gaming market. Moreover, action games improve multi-tasking qualities, which is boosting the adoption of action games in the subscription-based gaming market.

The global subscription-based gaming market was valued at $17.16 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $55.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 impact has prompted every company and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. Moreover, due to strict guidelines issued by government authorities, people were forced to be in-house. This led to more leisure time available for each individual and gave rise to wide adoption of subscription games to spend quality time. The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the subscription-based gaming market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the subscription-based gaming market in 2021. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register rapid growth during the forecast period. This is due to the internet penetration in developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Vietnam, China etc., globalization, digitization, and the rise of cloud-based subscription games. In addition, the emergence of 5G in the region along with an increase in smartphone users in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to propel the market growth in this region.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the subscription-based gaming market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing subscription-based gaming market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the subscription-based gaming market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global subscription-based gaming market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

