Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,237 in the last 365 days.

Celebrity Stylist Marcus Doss and Team Shine at Bronner Bros International Hair Show

Marcus Doss Salon

Marcus Doss Salon

Hailing from Fayetteville, NC, this dynamic team embarked on a journey to Atlanta,

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES., February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned celebrity stylist extraordinaire Marcus Doss, along with his talented team – Terrill Allison, Ezra White, and Ernestine Forrest – from the Marcus Doss Salon, made a dazzling mark at the prestigious Bronner Bros International Hair Show held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hailing from Fayetteville, NC, this dynamic team embarked on a journey to Atlanta, uniting with some of the world's finest cosmetologists at this renowned hair and beauty event. Their presence was not only a celebration of creativity but also a testament to their commitment to excellence in the realm of hairstyling and makeup artistry.

Notably, the Marcus Doss Salon is not just limited to crafting exceptional hairstyles but is also recognized for curating and presenting top-tier hair and fashion shows, setting new standards in the industry.

The spotlight on Marcus Doss and Terrill Allison continues to shine bright, as both recently graced the stage on "Ms. Pat Settles it" aired on Black Entertainment Television (BET), showcasing their expertise and contributing to the world of beauty and fashion.

For those who appreciate the artistry and innovation in hairstyling, Marcus Doss and his team are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking endeavors from the Marcus Doss Salon as they continue to redefine the boundaries of beauty and style.

ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know 
Public Relations Director 
Shadonnamack@me.com
(910) 574-3346

ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
Marcus Doss Salon
+1 910-574-3346
email us here

You just read:

Celebrity Stylist Marcus Doss and Team Shine at Bronner Bros International Hair Show

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more