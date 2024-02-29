Caylee Cowan, Max Martini and Tyrese Gibson to star in Film Nior ‘LA Grit’
Max Martini, Caylee Cowan, and Tyrese Gibson upcoming project titled 'LA Grit' and is rumored to have the stars cast alongside actors Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl, Benito Martinez, and Robert LaSardo . 'LA Grit' will be directed by Ryan Curtis and is written by Kristina Denton developed under Casadelic Pictures, the upcoming feature film will be produced by Bryan Eliacin, Justin Folger, Max Martini and David B. Meadows.
As of now, ‘LA Grit’ is confirmed to be filming in Los Angeles, and there is a good chance that a potential release date could be announced soon.
Max Martini recently starred in ‘Bosch: Legacy’, a crime drama, in the role of ‘Det. Don Ellis’. Being a known actor, Max Martini has been an active performer in both the film and television industry since the 90s. As of now, the actor has appeared in nearly 100 works of entertainment with some of his popular on-screen portrayals being ‘Mack Gerhardt’ in the action thriller series titled ‘The Unit’, ‘Herc Hansen’ in the 2013 film ‘Pacific Rim’, ‘Ryan Grant’ in the series ‘The Purge’ which ran for 2 seasons and ‘Taylor’ in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ which premiered in 2018.
Tyrese Gibson is a popular singer/ songwriter who is also known as an actor. Some of his notable on-screen performances are ‘Roman Pearce’ in the ‘Fast and Furious’ film franchise, ‘Mouse’ in ‘Black and Blue’ an action thriller and ‘Pastor Harris’ in ‘Star’ which ran for 3 seasons.
Caylee Cowan is an actress who is popular for her performances in the works ‘Sunrise in Heaven’ which premiered in 2020 and ‘Frank and Penelope’ in which she played the role of ‘Penelope’. She can be seen as Sara in "Double Exposure" set to be released in the fall of 2024.
Patrick Duffy is another known actor who recently starred in a holiday themed TV movie titled ‘The Christmas Promise’ in the role of ‘Pops’. While the characters that the mentioned actors will be donning for the upcoming feature film are not known, they will most likely be playing roles pivotal to the film’s storyline.
