Nationally Recognized Coercive Interrogation Expert & Best Selling Author Brian Leslie Releases Latest Novel"Drop Point"
Coercive Interrogation Expert & Best Selling Author's Newest Release "Drop Point" A Fictional Thriller About A Covert Agent That Targets A Cartel In Columbia
I began writing several years ago developing interesting characters with interesting missions, some based on his own experiences”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Novel "Drop Point" is a fictional thriller that takes place in Bogota, Columbia the main character, a covert Agent works for a fictional intelligence agency Targeting drug cartels," says writer Brian Leslie who also in real life is a nationally recognized coercive interrogation expert in the United States. "I began writing several years ago developing interesting characters with interesting missions, some based on his own experiences," says Leslie. The gripping narrative of "Drop Point" unfolds against the backdrop of the dangerous and gritty world of Drug Cartels. As readers follow the protagonist through treacherous missions and high-stakes encounters, they are drawn into a web of intrigue and suspense that keeps them on the edge of their seats. Through his vivid storytelling,imagery and intricate plot twists, Leslie immerses readers in a thrilling tale that explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption. "Drop Point" is available in most major book stores throughout North America and Europe.
— Brian Leslie
More About Brian Leslie
Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States. Other Recent Books Include "Operation Viper"
Contact Information
Brian Leslie
Website: www.brianlesliemedia.com
1-888-400-1309
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com
Newswire New York
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com
Brian Leslie Media Reel