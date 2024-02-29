Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,256 in the last 365 days.

Nationally Recognized Coercive Interrogation Expert & Best Selling Author Brian Leslie Releases Latest Novel"Drop Point"

Novel "Operation Viper"

Novel "Operation Viper"

Novel "Drop Point"

Novel "Drop Point"

Coercive Interrogation Expert & Best Selling Author's Newest Release "Drop Point" A Fictional Thriller About A Covert Agent That Targets A Cartel In Columbia

I began writing several years ago developing interesting characters with interesting missions, some based on his own experiences”
— Brian Leslie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Novel "Drop Point" is a fictional thriller that takes place in Bogota, Columbia the main character, a covert Agent works for a fictional intelligence agency Targeting drug cartels," says writer Brian Leslie who also in real life is a nationally recognized coercive interrogation expert in the United States. "I began writing several years ago developing interesting characters with interesting missions, some based on his own experiences," says Leslie. The gripping narrative of "Drop Point" unfolds against the backdrop of the dangerous and gritty world of Drug Cartels. As readers follow the protagonist through treacherous missions and high-stakes encounters, they are drawn into a web of intrigue and suspense that keeps them on the edge of their seats. Through his vivid storytelling,imagery and intricate plot twists, Leslie immerses readers in a thrilling tale that explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption. "Drop Point" is available in most major book stores throughout North America and Europe.

More About Brian Leslie

Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States. Other Recent Books Include "Operation Viper"

Contact Information

Brian Leslie

Website: www.brianlesliemedia.com
1-888-400-1309
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com

Newswire New York
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com

Brian Leslie Media Reel

You just read:

Nationally Recognized Coercive Interrogation Expert & Best Selling Author Brian Leslie Releases Latest Novel"Drop Point"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Law, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more