WISCONSIN, February 28 - An Act to create 20.255 (3) (cm) and 115.429 of the statutes; Relating to: grants for prospective school social workers, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1061
You just read:
SB1061 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-02-28
