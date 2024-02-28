We Are The Light Expands to Greenville, South Carolina, Offering Premium Outdoor Lighting Services

Greenville, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenville, South Carolina -

We Are The Light, the Carolinas' trusted outdoor lighting company, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with a new office location in Greenville, South Carolina. The move aims to better serve customers in the region with premium outdoor lighting solutions, furthering the company's commitment to enhancing and securing homes and businesses through innovative LED outdoor lighting solutions.

The new office location is situated at 355 S Main St 1st Floor, Greenville, SC 29601, the new location marks a significant milestone for We Are The Light as it extends its reach to the vibrant community of Greenville. With a prime location in the heart of the city, the company is poised to cater to the diverse outdoor lighting needs of residential and commercial clients in the Greenville area. Learn more about the company here: https://www.rthelight.com/greenville-outdoor-lighting

"We are thrilled to bring We Are The Light's expertise and dedication to Greenville, South Carolina," said Donnie Patterson Jr., CEO of We Are The Light. "Our expansion into this dynamic market of Greenville reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch outdoor lighting solutions that not only enhance the beauty of properties but also ensure their safety and security."

We Are The Light specializes in illuminating homes, offices, and landscapes with state-of-the-art LED outdoor lighting. Whether it's highlighting architectural features, accentuating landscape elements, or enhancing outdoor living spaces, the company's skilled team offers bespoke lighting designs and installations tailored to each client's unique preferences and requirements. Customers may need outdoor lighting for their home or place of business, this can include landscape lighting or even commercial / warehouse lighting for an industrial building.

"We understand the importance of creating captivating outdoor environments that leave a lasting impression," added Donnie Patterson Jr., "Our goal is to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary ones, where every detail is meticulously illuminated to evoke a sense of warmth, elegance, and security."

With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, We Are The Light takes pride in utilizing cutting-edge LED technology to deliver stunning lighting solutions that not only enhance aesthetics but also reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. By leveraging the latest advancements in outdoor lighting, the company helps clients achieve their desired ambiance while staying environmentally conscious.

In addition to its premium lighting products and services, We Are The Light is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support at every step of the process. From initial consultation and lighting design conceptualization, to installation and ongoing maintenance, the company's dedicated team ensures a seamless experience for clients, delivering unparalleled results that exceed expectations.

The expansion to Greenville, South Carolina, underscores We Are The Light's growth trajectory and commitment to becoming the leading outdoor lighting provider in the Carolinas. By establishing a presence in this thriving market, the company looks forward to forging lasting partnerships with homeowners, businesses, and communities alike, illuminating spaces with creativity, expertise, and passion.

For more information about We Are The Light and its premium outdoor lighting services in Greenville, visit https://www.rthelight.com/greenville-outdoor-lighting

About We Are The Light:

We Are The Light is the Carolinas' trusted outdoor lighting company, specializing in premium LED outdoor lighting solutions for residential and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to enhancing and securing homes and businesses through captivating lighting designs and installations.

