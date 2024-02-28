Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book Crystal Traveler by Breighton Dawe and Kathleen Dawe
Reviewed by Lit Amri for Readers' Favorite
“'Return to Dr. T. Amundsen, SGI, Menlo Park, CA, USA’. Care to enlighten me who would be sending you a crystal message from 11,000 BC?” When it concerns the metaphysical, Trell is a skeptic. Yet, he can’t ignore the mystery of a 13000-year-old crystal with his name in it. His experiment on the crystal shockingly sends him back through time to Atlantis. Found and aided by Lyra, high priestess of the Temple of the Moon, she warns him to keep his identity a secret. Atlantis is as fascinating and impressive as one could expect but turmoil is starting to destabilize its society and time is running out. Lyra believes Trell is the key to escape from Atlantis's doomed fate. Crystal Traveler is the first book of the Crystal Message Chronicles by Breighton Dawe and Kathleen Dawe.
Stories that include time travel as one of its themes never fail to fascinate me, and Crystal Traveler is no exception. The fact that it involves the legendary Atlantis makes Breighton and Kathleen Dawe’s literary adventure much more exciting. The plot is extensive but well-paced. The settings are well-described; the City of Poseida is impressive and imaginative. Extraterrestrial races have their imprints in the Atlantians' history and technologies that no doubt will engage the interest of sci-fi fans, and the existence of mythical beings further elevates the fantastical aspect of the story. The characters are complex and carry the storyline wonderfully. I easily gravitated towards protagonists Trell－known as Ta-rel to the Atlantians－and Lyra, rooting for their relationship and mission against formidable obstacles from start to finish. All in all, this is a fascinating tale and a great start for the Crystal Message Chronicles.
You can learn more about Crystal Traveler and "Breighton Dawe and Kathleen Dawe" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
