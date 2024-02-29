Kiteworks and Climb Channel Solutions Strengthen Partnership to Boost Sensitive Content Communications in the UK
Solution helps UK businesses meet local data security and compliance requirements to reduce risks
We believe that the Kiteworks Private Content Network, with its focus on secure file sharing, transfer, and data communications, is perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of UK businesses.”LONDON, ENGLAND, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), and Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced today a further strengthening of their strategic partnership. The agreement will enable UK-based organisations to better meet increasingly stringent data security and compliance requirements.
— Gerard Brophy, Chief Revenue Officer at Climb Channel Solutions
This is particularly pertinent in the wake of the UK National Cyber Security Centre’s report that provides guidance for businesses to enhance resilience against major threats like phishing, ransomware, and password attacks.
Kiteworks’ Private Content Network enables public and private sector companies throughout the UK to strengthen their security posture by seamlessly sending, sharing, receiving, and storing sensitive content. The award-winning solution is particularly relevant to highly regulated industries and those with sensitive intellectual property, such as education, financial services, healthcare, legal, pharmaceuticals, and technology.
“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions,” said David Byrnes, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Kiteworks. “This agreement reflects our commitment to the UK market, where there is growing demand for a robust solution to protect file and email data communications, both within and outside of the organisation. A Private Content Network such as ours can be instrumental in helping to prevent data breaches and compliance violations. By leveraging Climb Channel Solutions UK’s extensive network and expertise, we can more effectively deliver our advanced governance and security features to organisations facing data privacy regulations and stringent security standards.”
“Climb Channel Solutions is dedicated to bringing the very best emerging technology solutions to our customers,” added Gerard Brophy, Chief Revenue Officer at Climb Channel Solutions. “Strengthening our relationship with Kiteworks is testament to this commitment. We believe that the Kiteworks Private Content Network, with its focus on secure file sharing, transfer, and data communications, is perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of UK businesses. Together, we’re poised to offer unparalleled solutions that not only enhance security but also drive operational efficiency.”
For more information on the relationship or to contact Climb Channel Solutions or Kiteworks, see below:
Kiteworks
Diana Eisenberg
EMEA Marketing Director
diana.eisenberg@kiteworks.com
Martin Brindley
PR Consultant
martin.brindley@gmail.com
Climb Channel Solutions
Selina Wilson
EMEA Marketing Manager
info@climbcs.co.uk
About Kiteworks
Kiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 3,650 global enterprises and government agencies.
About Climb Channel Solutions
Climb Channel Solutions is a global speciality IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).
Martin Brindley
Martin Brindley PR Ltd
+44 1256 762811
martin.brindley@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube