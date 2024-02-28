Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book How a Nursing Home Works by Peter D. Busacca, BA, MBA, ACHA, LNHA
Reviewed by K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
How A Nursing Home Works is a work of non-fiction focusing on real social care procedures and what to expect and was penned by author Peter D. Busacca, BA, MBA, ACHA, LNHA. As its title suggests, the book approaches all aspects of how modern day nursing homes are run, which means that it can be useful on a number of levels. Patients looking into nursing homes or family members who might want to consider it for their relatives can see the inner workings and how treatment and care are given, whilst prospective students who may want to work in such places also get an insider view of the different departments which make it all tick.
Author Peter D. Busacca, BA, MBA, ACHA, LNHA delivers a fully comprehensive but also concise and accessible guidebook here, and one which is sure to be extremely useful to a great many people. The prose is written in a confident narrative style that remains impartial but doesn’t feel cold or clinical at any point, and I feel this overall tone would be of great comfort to the family aspect of the intended readership. I liked the explanations of the different departments and how there’s so much more going on behind the scenes to make sure the care is provided and the home works as a whole unit. The organization of topics was also a strong quality of the text. Overall, How A Nursing Home Works is a truly excellent guidebook that will provide essential reading for those who want or need to know more about this field.
