Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book Crazy Bird Stories by Daryl Barnes
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed by Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite
Birds can do some amazing things: some of them rather silly, at least from our perspective. Like the lorikeet that can act quite drunk after eating too much nectar and the honeyeaters that do a unique flash dance to attract a partner. Then there are the crakes that build their nest like a lakeside cottage retreat and the crazy cockatoos that would make great jailbird break-out artists. These colorful birds are unique, not only in their appearance but in the unusual abilities they display. These are Australian birds, but there are probably just as fascinating unique birds in other parts of the world as well. Like all living creatures, even humans, birds have some crazy quirks.
As an amateur birdwatcher in the northern hemisphere, I really enjoyed Daryl Barnes’s picture book story, Crazy Bird Stories: Prepare Yourself for Strange Birds Behaving in Strange Ways Book 1. I found this book an interesting way to learn about different birds, particularly those in a different part of the world from where I live; in this case, Australia. The birds are introduced in rhyming verse, sometimes a little silly, but certainly clever and accurate. Accompanied by colorful illustrations that highlight their unusual traits and habits, this book makes an interesting way to learn about these birds. Focussing on the birds' unique and strange behaviors is a sure way to make the information about these birds stand out. The end of the book includes a brief outline of each bird featured. This is a great way to introduce birds to young readers in an entertaining manner.
You can learn more about Daryl Barnes and "Crazy Bird Stories" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author's biography.
