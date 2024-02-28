February 28 - Junie Joseph Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, February 28, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Junie Joseph, Democratic candidate for the Colorado House of Representatives House District 10, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for the Colorado House of Representatives are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Junie Joseph submitted 1,180 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,568

Number of entries rejected: 388

Number of entries accepted: 1,180

Number of valid signatures required: 1,000

